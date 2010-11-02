Chilean Miner To Run In NYC Marathon

Photo: AP

One of the Chilean miners that was trapped underground for 69 days until being rescued earlier this month has declared his intention to run in the New York City Marathon this Sunday.Edison Pena, the 12th miner rescued, ran three-to-six miles through underground tunnels while he was trapped, earning him the nickname “The Runner” from his peers.



New York Road Runners President and CEO Mary WIttenberg announced earlier today that Pena will be a “special guest of honour,” but it is not yet known whether Pena will attempt to complete the full race or a portion.

