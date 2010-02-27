Chile Struck By Massive 8.8 Magnitude Quake

Vincent Fernando
Chile was struck by an enormous 8.8 magnitude quake Saturday, which was luckily 200 miles from Santiago.

Still, tsunami warnings have been issued on the coast:

Reuters:

A tsunami warning was issued for Chile and Peru by the Pacific Tsunami Warning centre, and a tsunami watch was issued for Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Antarctica.

Soon after, the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had generated a tsunami that may have been destructive along the Chilean coast near the epicentre. The USGS said the earthquake struck 56 miles northeast of the city of Concepcion at a depth of 34 miles at 3:34 a.m./1:34 EST.

Its magnitude was initially reported at 8.3 then 8.5. An earthquake of magnitude 8 or over is classified as a “great” earthquake that can cause “tremendous damage,” according to the USGS website.

The earthquake that devastated Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on January 12 was rated at magnitude 7.0.

