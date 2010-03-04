Chile Rocked By 6.1 Magnitude Quake

Aftershocks continue to shake Chile. Residents near the ocean are particularly unnerved, understandably:



Reuters:

Frightened by more heavy aftershocks, coastal residents in Chile camped out on hillsides on Thursday, five days after one of the strongest earthquakes in a century killed more than 800 people.

…

Panicked over a possible repeat of the ferocious tide, people scurried up the hills near hard-hit Concepcion after one particularly strong aftershock, and yet another 6.1 magnitude tremor jolted the country late on Wednesday.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.