This hotel is underneath a waterfall in the middle of the Chilean rainforest

Deep in the Chilean rainforest sits a magical hotel, aptly named the Magic Mountain Hotel.

Living up to its fairytale-like name, the hotel is shaped like a volcano, covered in moss, and has a waterfall spouting from its top.

The hotel is in the middle of the 300,000-acre Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve, which features rainforest, lakes, lagoons, hot springs, and mountains, and is home to pudus — the world’s smallest deer at around 13 inches.

Visitors can enjoy jungle-side mini golf, horseback riding, fishing, hiking, sailing, and rafting, and year-round skiing, or relax in the onsite spa, hot tubs, a heated pool, and a sauna.

Rooms start at around $220.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Chelsea Pineda

