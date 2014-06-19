Chile Fans Storm Media Center, Bust Down Wall In Chaotic Attempt To Break Into World Cup Game

A few dozen Chile fans broke into the media center and destroyed a temporary wall in an attempt to sneak into the Chile-Spain World Cup game at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, according to widespread reports.

About 45 minutes before the scheduled 3 p.m. kickoff, journalists on the scene began tweeting that a group of Chile fans had broken through the entrance to the media center.

In the chaos, a wall with TV equiptment attached was knocked down.

