People are sharing terrifying images and videos from Chile's earthquake

A massive massive earthquake rattled Chile at 7:55pm local time on Wednesday evening.

The quake’s center was about 142 miles north of Santiago, the capital of Chile, and registered a magnitude of 8.3. That’s close enough to Santiago, the capital city of Chile, and strong enough that buildings swayed violently under the force.

A tsunami is also reported to have struck the coast of Chile, and a tsunami advisory is in effect for Hawaii and other areas of the Pacific Ocean.

Now that the dust is settling, Chilean users of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media sites are starting to post images and video of the event.

Keep scrolling to see what it was like to be in the middle of Chile’s powerful quake.

The earthquake knocks items off of shelves in this grocery store. RAW Embed Source The chaotic scene was similar in a home goods store. RAW Embed After the tsunami arrived, this Twitter user caught the aftermath but reported no major damage. There was a similar scene in Coquimbo, about 100 miles north of Santiago.

