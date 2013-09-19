Children's Place Recalls 'Footie' Pajamas Over Flammability Risk

Consumer Product Safety Commision One of the one-piece footed pajamas by The Children’s Place that was recalled.

The Children’s Place voluntarily recalled 38,000 footed “onesie” pajamas because of a flammability risk.

Three styles of the bunny-themed outfit, designed for children 9 to 12 months, did not meet federal flammability standards and posed a burn risk to wearers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The pajamas were sold at the 1,116 locations and the store’s website.

A spokeswoman for The Children’s Place issued this statement about the recall:

The safety and trust of our customers are of utmost importance to The Children’s Place. In our safety testing, we determined that three styles of our bunny-themed pajamas did not conform with the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) dimensional requirements for tight fitting sleepwear. The issue is with the length of the ears that are attached to the feet on two styles and the length of the neck ruffle on one style, not the material of the product.

The pajamas can be returned for refund of about $US15.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall is posted on the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

