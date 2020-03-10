45 children's movies every adult should watch in their lifetime

Pixar, DreamWorks Animation , Disney, StudioCanal Who said adults can’t enjoy movies that are supposed to be for children?

Many films that are easily dismissed as children’s movies are often excellent for older audiences, too.

Visionary films like “Spirited Away” (2002), “Coraline” (2009), and “Song of the Sea” (2014) pushed the boundaries of animation and blew viewers away.

Genuinely moving films like “Paddington 2” (2018), “Coco” (2017), and “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (2019) all explore the importance of family in unique ways.

“How to Train Your Dragon” (2010), “The Iron Giant” (1999), and “My Life as a Zucchini” (2016) are visually and emotionally rich films about embracing what makes you different.

Whether you are picking a flick to watch with kids or looking for something unique to watch on your own, here are 45 fantastic children’s movies that people lovers of all ages should see in their lifetime.

“Paddington 2” (2018) is sweet, clever, and surprisingly beautiful.

StudioCanal ‘Paddington 2’ is set in the United Kingdom.

Critic Score:

100%

Synopsis: On a quest to give his Aunt Lucy the perfect present for her birthday, Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) patiently saves up for a pop-up book at an antique shop. Paddington soon realises that a thief has stolen the book and is trying to frame him for the crime.

Why it’s so good: Based on a beloved book series, the animated comedy “Paddington 2” is the perfect blend of wholesome humour and loveable characters, with rich visuals on par with a Wes Anderson film.

Pixar hit a home run with “Toy Story” (1995).

Disney / Pixar ‘Toy Story’ has multiple sequels.

Critic Score:

100%

Synopsis: Cowboy Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) has enjoyed a long reign as the favourite toy in Andy’s playroom. But when space-crazed cadet Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) appears on Andy’s birthday, Woody worries that he’s been replaced.

Why it’s so good: The start of Pixar’s long line of emotionally rich and visually dazzling animated pictures, “Toy Story” set a precedent for the animation studio’s high standards for both itself and the audiences it reached.

“Toy Story 2” (1999) went above and beyond expectations.

Pixar ‘Toy Story 2’ ranked just as well as the original.

Critic Score:

100%

Synopsis: In the follow-up to “Toy Story,” Woody (voiced by Hanks) is snatched by a greedy toy collector and Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Allen) and their friends spring into action to get him back before he’s lost for good.

Why it’s so good: Critics were impressed with the sequel, which some thought superseded the standards set by the original. With fun new characters, better animation, and a surprisingly bittersweet story, “Toy Story 2” expanded on the world of the first film in a satisfying way.

“Mary Poppins” (1964) is a colourful, musical classic.

Disney Julie Andrews in ‘Mary Poppins.’

Critic Score:

100%

Synopsis: Magical nanny Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) visits the Banks household and brings joy to the two young children who live there with the help of friendly chimney sweep Bert (Dick Van Dyke).

Why it’s so good: Led by the iconic double talent of Andrews and Van Dyke, “Mary Poppins” is a family film with truly magical moments, from its memorable musical numbers to its show-stopping animation sequences.

“How to Train Your Dragon” (2010) tells a creative and inspiring story.

DreamWorks Animation There are multiple ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movies.

Critic Score:

99%

Synopsis: In “How to Train Your Dragon,” young Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) forms a surprising bond with an injured dragon named Toothless as he tries to impress his father Stoick (voiced by Gerard Butler), the Viking chief.

Why it’s so good: With innovative storytelling and truly inspired animated moments, “How to Train Your Dragon” is a riveting movie about friendship, family, and finding strength in being different.

“Song of the Sea” (2014) is unique and genuinely heartwarming.

Cartoon Saloon‎ ‘Song of the Sea’ is based on an Irish myth.

Critic Score:

99%

Synopsis:Inspired by Irish folklore, “Song of the Sea” follows Ben (voiced by David Rawle) and his younger sister Saoirse (voiced by Lucy O’Connell) on a great journey as they try to return to their home by the sea.

Why it’s so good: Woven with stunning animation design and accompanied by a beautiful score, “Song of the Sea” memorably pays homage to the Irish mythology that inspired it.

“Toy Story 3” (2010) proved that Pixar still had more to say.

Pixar ‘Toy Story 3’ received rave reviews.

Critic Score:

98%

Synopsis: As Andy packs up for college, Woody (voiced by Hanks), Buzz (voiced by Allen), and the gang resolve to become relics in the family attic. But when a mix-up leaves them on the doorstep of a day care, the toys wonder if a different future awaits them.

Why it’s so good: As Pixar continued honing its skills as an animation studio, the quality of its animation and graphics only sky-rocketed. With a new look and a heart-wrenching conclusion that felt well-earned, “Toy Story 3” proved there were still chapters left to tell.

“Inside Out” (2015) is memorable and moving.

Disney/Pixar Even adults can relate to the complex emotions in ‘Inside Out.’

Critic Score:

98%

Synopsis: After her family moves across the country, Riley has trouble adjusting to life in San Francisco.

As she tries to make new friends at school and settle in, the emotions in her head – Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler), Sadness (voiced by Phyllis Smith), Disgust (voiced by Mindy Kaling), Fear (voiced by Bill Hader), and Anger (voiced by Lewis Black) – try to steer her in the right direction.

Why it’s so good: In trademark Pixar fashion, “Inside Out” masterfully doles out a story that is as creative in design as it is emotionally moving, with a conclusion that tugs at the heartstrings and reminds viewers that complex emotions are what make us human.

The power of “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) has endured for decades.

Loew’s, Inc. Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Critic Score:

98%

Synopsis: After a tornado transports her to a magical world, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her newfound friends travel down a yellow brick road to visit a powerful wizard and find a way back home.

Why it’s so good: Based on the classic story by L. Frank Baum, “The Wizard of Oz” has remained a classic through the years for its irresistible charm, memorable music, and unmistakable influence on popular culture.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) is a touching look at childhood.

Universal Pictures ‘E.T.’ tells the story of a gentle alien.

Critic Score:

98%

Synopsis: In the science-fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) discovers an alien in his backyard and scrambles to keep him away from prying eyes. As they form a close bond, Elliott does his best to help E.T. return home.

Why it’s so good: In “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” Steven Spielberg captures a snapshot moment of adolescence with an imaginative story and crafts a tale about friendship that will endure for generations to come.

“My Life as a Zucchini” (2016) explores the concept of a found family.

GKIDS ‘My Life as a Zucchini’ is a Swiss-French film.

Critic Score:

98%

Synopsis: After his mother’s death, young Zucchini is taken away by a friendly police officer (voiced by Nick Offerman) to a foster home where he makes friends with other orphans and discovers a new meaning of family.

Why it’s so good: The art-house picture “My Life as a Zucchini,” which is adapted from a Swiss-French film originally titled “Ma vie de Courgette,” features expressive stop-motion animation, colourful visuals, and is accompanied by a story with more dramatic heft than you initially expect.

Beautiful and haunting, “Spirited Away” (2002) is an unforgettable film.

Studio Ghibli ‘Spirited Away’ originally debuted in Japan.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” 10-year-old Chihiro (voiced by Rumi Hiiragi) is transported to a realm where the supernatural reside in a holiday resort. Put to work by the spirits, Chihiro learns that she’ll be trapped forever if she forgets who she was in the human world.

Why it’s so good: With incomparable animation in every frame, the Japanese film “Spirited Away” is a work of art and a ghostly horror story wrapped into one. Through its original story and gallery of unique characters, this Miyazaki film has had a massive influence on the world of animation.

“Paddington” (2015) is much more than what meets the eye.

StudioCanal ‘Paddington’ is based on a book series.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In the first “Paddington” film, Paddington Bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) sets out in the big city as he looks for a place to call home. All seems well after he’s taken in by Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins), until he catches the eye of a museum taxidermist.

Why it’s so good: Aside from being a sincerely charming and gentle story of a bear looking for love, “Paddington” also provides a surprisingly powerful commentary about seeking refuge and finding a new place to call home.

“Toy Story 4” (2019) ended the “Toy Story” franchise on a high note.

Disney-Pixar/YouTube ‘Toy Story 4’ featured tons of new toys.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: After 4-year-old Bonnie makes a new toy named “Forky” in a kindergarten class, Woody (voiced by Hanks) feels a responsibility to take the fear-addled Forky under his wing and show him what it means to be a toy.

Why it’s so good: Some critics and viewers initially seemed sceptical of whether there were more adventures to tell after “Toy Story 3” (2010), but the fourth outing delivered Pixar’s best animation work yet – and coupled it with a moving message about finding your purpose.

“The Princess Bride” (1987) has something for everyone.

20th Century Fox ‘The Princess Bride’ is more than a love story.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In a bedtime tale brought to life, “The Princess Bride” portrays the sweeping love story of Westley (Cary Elwes) and Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and the righteous quest of swordsman Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin).

Why it’s so good: Rife with humour, heart-pounding danger, and a love story that’s endured for decades, “The Princess Bride” has all the perfect ingredients of a swashbuckling adventure for all ages.

“Coco” (2017) is a charming film about cultural exploration.

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’ has a touching message of generational love.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: Forbidden from playing music due to a secret in his family’s past, Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) looks for answers from his ancestors and suddenly finds himself in the Land of the Dead.

Why it’s so good: Full of Latin-American influences, from the enchanting visuals of the Land of the Dead to the stunning soundtrack, “Coco” explores the importance of cultural exploration and generational love.

“Babe” (1995) is a heartwarming fable.

Universal Pictures/Screenshot ‘Babe’ is about a pig.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In “Babe,” an orphaned piglet (voiced by Christine Cavanaugh) ends up on a farm and is taken in by a friendly sheepdog. Determined to make himself useful on the farm, Babe resolves to become a sheepherder and earn the approval of Farmer Hoggett (James Cromwell).

Why it’s so good: A touching underdog story that wears its heart on its sleeve, “Babe” transcends the often low-brow humour of talking-animal movies with a sweet, loveable protagonist and an underrated performance from Cromwell.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) is ambitious and bold.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is a Marvel film.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is sucked into a narrative bigger than himself when alternate realities collide and transport multiple versions of the superhero Spider-Man into Miles’ world.

Why it’s so good: With bold colours and animation styles ripped straight from the pages of the comic books it draws from, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” is not only dazzling in design but also empowering in its coming-of-age story about believing in yourself.

“Big” (1988) is a silly, but sincere, story about growing up.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In the comedy “Big,” 13-year-old Josh wishes he was older and he wakes up to realise that he’s turned into an adult (Tom Hanks) overnight. With a man’s body and a boy’s personality, Josh rises through the ranks of a toy company and falls in love for the first time.

Why it’s so good: “Big” has a larger-than-life story that’s entertaining to watch, but the heart of the movie lies in its message about not growing up too soon. And it’s impossible to ignore the pitch-perfect performance from Hanks.

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988) was ahead of its time.

Touchstone Pictures ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ mixed animation and live-action.

Critic Score:

97%

Synopsis: In “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” a menagerie of classic cartoon characters live in 1940s Hollywood “Toontown,” where the animated Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) is pinned for a murder he didn’t commit.

Why it’s so good: Full of adult-friendly humour and technologically ahead of its time, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” would later influence other classic family movies that mixed live-action and animation, like “Space Jam” (1996) and “James and the Giant Peach” (1996).

“The Iron Giant” (1999) is a triumphant film about empathy and friendship.

Warner Bros. via MovieClips ‘The Iron Giant’ tells a moving tale of acceptance.

Critic Score:

96%

Synopsis: Based on the story by Ted Hughes, “The Iron Giant” centres on the unexpected friendship that arises between a mysterious metal machine called the Iron Giant (voiced by Vin Diesel) and a small boy named Hogarth Hughes (voiced by Eli Marienthal).

Why it’s so good: With a smart script that appeals to viewers of all ages, the real mastery behind “The Iron Giant” lies with its message about meeting the unknown with empathy instead of prejudice and fear.

“The Lego Movie” (2014) is a vibrant and colourful flick about imagination.

YouTube/Warner Bros. It’s a fantasy film.

Critic Score:

96%

Synopsis: Everyday guy Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) happily follows a daily routine in his LEGO-filled world, until a group of minifigures recruits him for an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant named President Business (voiced by Will Ferrell).

Why it’s so good: Though it was designed digitally, “The Lego Movie” has the unique feel of a stop-motion animation that’s been compiled brick by brick. Come for the impressive visual spectacles and stay for the thoughtful narrative on the power of imagination.

“Aladdin” (1992) set itself apart with distinctly unique humour.

Disney ‘Aladdin’ has also been adapted into a Broadway show.

Critic Score:

95%

Synopsis: Used to scraping by on the streets, Aladdin (voiced by Scott Weinger) sees a way of reinventing himself when he discovers the ancient lamp of a Genie (voiced by Robin Williams). With three wishes in hand, Aladdin tries to win the heart of Princess Jasmine (voiced by Linda Larkin) and fend off the villainous Jafar.

Why it’s so good:When “Aladdin” was released in 1992, it began a new chapter in Disney’s long legacy by setting itself apart from other animated entries with its plethora of pop-culture references and an unparalleled voice performance from Williams.

“My Neighbour Totoro” (1988) is magical and delightful.

Tokuma Shoten Hayao Miyazaki wrote the film.

Critic Score:

94%

Synopsis: In Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbour Totoro,” Satsuki (voiced by Noriko Hidaka) and Mei (voiced by Chika Sakamoto) move to the countryside to take care of their ailing mother and create bonds with the local forest spirits that dwell there.

Why it’s so good: Through its emphasis on sibling love and familial affection, “My Neighbour Totoro” is a gentle and beautiful fantasy film that is fuelled by the enchanting imagination of its two protagonists.

“Enchanted” (2007) is built around a loveable lead.

Disney Amy Adams in ‘Enchanted.’

Critic Score:

93%

Synopsis: After she topples down a witch’s well and ends up in the real world, friendly Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) struggles to adapt to the chaos of New York City as she falls in love with a handsome yet cynical lawyer (Patrick Dempsey).

Why it’s so good: The inherent charm and likability of “Enchanted” is equally matched by the energetic lead performance of Adams, whose memorable turn takes the movie from simple kid-friendly fare to modern-day Disney classic.

“The Little Prince” (2016) does justice to its source material.

Onyx Films ‘The Little Prince’ is based on a book.

Critic Score:

93%

Synopsis: Based on Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s beloved children’s book, “The Little Prince” centres on an aviator (voiced by Jeff Bridges) who crash lands in the Sahara desert and meets a young prince from another planet.

Why it’s so good: With an incredibly moving story and a uniquely papered, marionette-style design, “The Little Prince” (originally called “Le Petit Prince”) sets itself apart from other animated movies while retaining the charming spirit of the original story.

“Princess Mononoke” (1997) is a powerful film about nature and peace.

Studio Ghibli The film was originally called ‘Mononoke-hime.’

Critic Score:

93%

Synopsis: In Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke,” which was originally called “Mononoke-hime,” Ashitaka (voiced by Yôji Matsuda) seeks a cure for an infection and instead meets a wolf god named Moro and his companion Princess Mononoke, who are on their own quest to stop environmental destruction.

Why it’s so good: With sweeping themes about protecting the environment from human impact, “Princess Mononoke” also draws clear lines about the evils of war and the power of reaching for peaceful resolutions.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) is one of Wes Anderson’s best pictures.

20th Century Fox ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ has themes for adults and children.

Critic Score:

92%

Synopsis: After accidentally endangering his family and friends with his thievish ways, Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) promises to save his community and fight back against a band of evil farmers named Boggis, Bunce, and Bean.

Why it’s so good: Wes Anderson’s first foray into stop-motion animation features incredible attention to detail and a stacked cast of reliably brilliant actors (from Meryl Streep to Bill Murray) – it all adds up to a film that’s as whimsical as it is witty.

“How Green Was My Valley” (1941) has stood the test of time, and may be especially enjoyed by tweens and adults.

20th Century Fox The film has won an Oscar for best picture.

Critic Score:

91%

Synopsis: In a story that spans five decades, “How Green Was My Valley” portrays the life of a Welsh mining family through the perspective of its youngest child, Huw (Roddy McDowall), as it endures strikes, abuse, and sweeping cultural changes.

Why it’s so good: In the year it was released, “How Green Was My Valley” swept the Academy Awards and won best picture over Orson Welles’ classic film “Citizen Kane.” This impressive feat was pulled off through its masterful acting performances and emotionally rich narrative.

“School of Rock” (2003) is funny, clever, and unforgettable.

Paramount Pictures ‘School of Rock’ is a Broadway musical, too.

Critic Score:

91%

Synopsis: Desperate for money, Dewey Finn (Jack Black) steals a gig as a substitute teacher at an elite preparatory academy and tries to teach his students the only thing he really loves: the power of rock ‘n’ roll.

Why it’s so good: Between the clever script from writer Mike White and the masterful direction of Richard Linklater, “School of Rock” was already set up for success. But with Black’s electric performance and a killer soundtrack, the film reaches an entirely different level.

“Coraline” (2009) is a dark, but rewarding, stop-motion adventure.

Focus Features ‘Coraline’ is known for being haunting but beautiful.

Critic Score:

90%

Synopsis: Feeling lonely after a big move, curious young Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door in her new house and crawls through to find an alternate dimension that harbours unexpected dangers.

Why it’s so good: “Coraline” is a treasure trove of creative risks and artistic design that elicited newfound love for stop-motion animation. A touch darker than most family films, “Coraline” has nightmarish edges that remind viewers that they’re stronger than their fears.

“Shrek” (2001) is a surprisingly in-depth, humorous fairy-tale film.

DreamWork Animations There are multiple ‘Shrek’ movies out there.

Critic Score:

88%

Synopsis: When his swamp is overrun by fairy-tale characters, an ogre named Shrek (voiced by Mike Meyers) cuts a deal with ruler Lord Farquad: Save the captured Princess Fiona (voiced by Cameron Diaz) and win his privacy back.

Why it’s so good: This film proved that there was an audience for adult humour in the field of animation. With joke-a-minute storytelling and a surprisingly heartfelt message about discarding societal beauty standards, “Shrek” has layers.

“The Muppet Movie” (1979) brings laughter and warmth.

ITC Entertainment ‘The Muppet Movie’ debuted a few decades ago, but still holds up.

Critic Score:

88%

Synopsis: In “The Muppet Movie,” Kermit the Frog sets off on a road trip toward Hollywood to become a big star. Along the way, he picks up friends like Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and more to help them achieve their dreams.

Why it’s so good: The Muppets never fail to provide laughter and fun on their wacky adventures and there is hardly a moment in film history as wholesome and heartwarming as Kermit’s plucky rendition of “The Rainbow Connection.”

“The Karate Kid” (1984) is a kind-hearted film about respect.

YouTube / MovieClips ‘The Karate Kid’ has plenty of action.

Critic Score:

88%

Synopsis: After new kid Daniel (Ralph Macchio) moves to California and is bullied mercilessly at school, a maintenance man named Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki Morita) takes him under his wing and shows him how to use karate to defend himself.

Why it’s so good: Highly referenced and quotable, “The Karate Kid” has secured itself a landmark spot in pop culture. With a story about multi-generational friendship and the power of peace and wisdom over brutality, the film exudes warmth.

“Kung Fu Panda” (2008) is packed with action, humour, and joy.

DreamWorks Animation ‘Kung Fu Panda’ even has a few sequels.

Critic Score:

87%

Synopsis: When an ancient prophecy takes panda Po (voiced by Jack Black) from a humble noodle shop to a legendary temple, he comes under the training of the Furious Five, led by martial arts Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman).

Why it’s so good: Black’s already animated energy lends itself well to voice acting, and the visionary style of the animation and martial-arts choreography take “Kung Fu Panda” to ambitious heights.

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993) is a love letter to childhood pets.

Disney ‘Homeward Bound’ is about more than just dogs.

Critic Score:

87%

Synopsis: While being looked after someone else while their family is on vacation, three beloved pets – Chance (voiced by Michael J. Fox), Sassy (voiced by Sally Field), and Shadow (voiced by Don Ameche) – traverse the countryside as they try and find their way home.

Why it’s so good: Carried by the versatile voice acting of its three main leads, “Homeward Bound” is a delightful remake that fondly expands on its original story while sending home a message about the perseverance of love.

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (2019) brings a heroic story to life.

Netflix Chiwetel Ejiofor and Maxwell Simba in ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.’

Critic Score:

86%

Synopsis: Inspired by the true story of William Kamkwamba, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” centres on a 13-year-old boy from Malawi who invents a way to save his village from famine.

Why it’s so good: Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film was hailed as a seamless adaptation of a true story about hardship and strength. Not only is it genuinely inspiring and meditative, but also it’s matched by an emotionally rewarding conclusion.

“The Parent Trap” (1998) is a quippy, heart-tugging look at familial love.

Buena Vista Pictures This film has been adapted many times.

Critic Score:

86%

Synopsis: In “The Parent Trap,” Lindsay Lohan appeared as Hallie and Annie, identical twins who were separated at birth. They reunite at a summer camp 11 years later and, seeing a chance to get their divorced parents back together, the two girls switch places.

Why it’s so good: Highly quotable and brimming with charm, the movie’s plot may stem from Hallie and Annie’s earnest efforts to rekindle their parent’s romantic love, but the film really hits home with its emphasis on familial love.

“Anastasia” (1997) has all of the ingredients of a strong feature film.

20th Century Fox Animation ‘Anastasia’ has also become a Broadway show.

Critic Score:

85%

Synopsis: In the fantastical retelling of a Russian story, the daughter of Czar Nicholas is separated from her family and grows up without knowing her true parentage. Anastasia (voiced by Meg Ryan) is soon approached by a duo of men who are hoping to capitalise on how similar she looks to the famed princess.

Why it’s so good: The first feature film from Fox animation studios, “Anastasia” definitely left a good first impression with critics and viewers when it was released in 1997. Between beautiful original songs and a wealth of humour and heart, the picture is a winner across the board.

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009) is visually rich and brimming with melody.

Disney Studios ‘The Princess and the Frog’ is filled with catchy tunes.

Critic Score:

85%

Synopsis: In “The Princess and the Frog,” hard-working Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) kisses a frog prince named Naveen (voiced by Bruno Campos), only to turn into a frog herself. Although they are complete opposites, Tiana and Naveen must work together so they can both become human again.

Why it’s so good: Bolstered by a jazzy setting, beautiful animation, and a reliable soundtrack from composer Randy Newman, “The Princess and the Frog” sings and dances its way into the hearts of viewers without ever feeling forced.

“Akeelah and the Bee” (2006) is inspiring and insightful.

Lionsgate ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ shows the power of believing in oneself.

Critic Score:

85%

Synopsis: Wise beyond her years, 11-year-old Akeelah (Keke Palmer) enters various national spelling-bee contests at the behest of her mentor Dr. Larabee (Laurence Fishburne), wowing her mother Tanya (Angela Bassett) and neighbours in the process.

Why it’s so good: In addition to providing an insightful commentary on classism and the inherent resources of privilege, “Akeelah and the Bee” shines as it rallies around an introverted protagonist who begins to root for herself.

“Bridge to Terabithia” (2007) harbours depth behind a magical backdrop.

Buena Vista ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ is based on a book.

Critic Score:

85%

Synopsis: Based on the novel by Katherine Paterson, “Bridge to Terabithia” traces the friendship of two misfits named Jess (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), as they create a secret kingdom built only on imagination.

Why it’s so good: A faithful adaptation of the original book, “Bridge to Terabithia” hinges on the power of friendship and the freedom of unbridled imagination. Although it begins as a story about magic and innocence, it also doubles as a sobering depiction of loss and grief.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) brings magical moments to life.

Warner Bros. This film kicked off a magical series.

Critic Score:

81%

Synopsis: Based on the best-selling book series by J.K. Rowling, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” kicks of the much-beloved franchise with a simple story of an 11-year-old boy (Daniel Radcliffe) who gains entry to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Why it’s so good: The first instalment in the long-running series captures the magic of the books in a transporting first chapter and is led by career-making performances from its trio of child stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

“Holes” (2003) surprises viewers at every turn.

Disney Shia LaBeouf in ‘Holes.’

Critic Score:

78%

Synopsis: Sent to serve months of juvenile detention for a crime he didn’t commit, Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf) struggles to adapt to life at Camp Green Lake as he and his bunkmates dig holes in the hot sun.

Why it’s so good: Adapted from the novel by Louis Sachar, “Holes” offers up an inventive story about family ancestry, fate, and triumphantly overcoming societal expectations. With every flashback, twist, and turn, “Holes” creates a rich mythology for itself that is rarely found in the young-adult genre.

“Christopher Robin” (2018) is wholesome and thoughtful.

Disney Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin.

Critic Score:

73%

Synopsis: Years after his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his stuffed animal pals, a grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) feels adrift in his life and career until his beloved friend Winnie the Pooh reminds him of what’s really important.

Why it’s so good: Unafraid of sentimentality and silliness, “Christopher Robin” cheerfully retains the charm of its characters while giving them new life in this story about finding beauty in the simple pleasures of life.

In the end, Pooh Bear reminds viewers that “doing nothing often leads to the very best kind of something.”

