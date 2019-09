Here’s a great motivational video.

The Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock uploaded a video to YouTube Monday of kids and staff performing Katy Perry’s “Roar” and it’s already going viral.

Try to watch this and not feel inspired.

For more info on Dartmouth-Hitchcock head here.

