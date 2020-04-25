20 photos show children's drawings around the world showing what they miss most under lockdown

Bernadett Szabo/REUTERS Ivan Posta, 8, Vince Posta, 11, and Vilma Posta, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while standing on the balcony at their home in Budapest, Hungary, April 10, 2020.

Around the world, children are drawing pictures of what they miss most while under public health lockdowns.

From Tokyo to New York, most of the themes are the same: children miss spending time with grandparents, seeing friends, playing outside, and enjoying their favourite sports.

These adorable images from Reuters give insight into how children are faring in the age of the coronavirus.

Children around the world have stood in front of their homes to show drawings of what they miss most from life before lockdown: grassy parks, playing soccer, and spending time with friends and family.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic can be felt across all ages, but children’s lives have been largely disrupted as schools, parks, and recreational facilities have closed across the globe.

Photographers from Reuters captured children holding up pieces of art that they made in response to the virus. While some drawings are hopeful and cheery, others depict loneliness and a longing for normalcy.

Despite the fact the most of these children were photographed thousands of miles apart, many of the themes remained the same.

Around the world, children have illustrated that they miss their grandparents. “I miss being with my grandmother and my grandfather. Also, I want to go to my grandmother’s house,” eight year-old Reku Matsui in Tokyo told Reuters. His sister, Yaya, said what she wants most right now is to “hang out with my friends.”

caption Reku Matsui, 8, and Yaya Matsui, 12, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand on the balcony of their home in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2020. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS

In Germany, six-year old Tom held up his drawing and said, “I have painted a picture of the house of grandma and grandpa, because I miss them so much.”

caption Noa, 7, and Tom, 6, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they sit in front of their house in Bad Honnef, Germany, April 17, 2020. source Wolfgang Rattay/REUTERS

In the Netherlands, two girls, Noalynne and Annelou, held up their drawings in the window. One of them features their “Oma” and “Opa,” which are Dutch words for “grandma and grandpa.”

caption Noalynne, 9, and Annelou, 10, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand by a window inside their home in Lent, Netherlands, April 18, 2020.

Other children have drawn soccer balls to show that they miss playing sports. “I drew a soccer ball, because we can’t play football in the garden as there are trees and bushes everywhere,” said Vince Posta in Budapest.

caption Ivan Posta, 8, Vince Posta, 11, and Vilma Posta, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while standing on the balcony at their home in Budapest, Hungary, April 10, 2020.

And in Nigeria, thousands of miles away, 11-year-old Olatunji Adebayo (seen here in the centre) told Reuters, “I miss playing football with my friends before the lockdown … I feel sad about the lockdown.”

caption Sofiat Kolawole, 8, Olatunji Adebayo, 11, and Amira Akanbi 11, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand in front of their house in Lagos, Nigeria, April 18, 2020.

Jane Hassebroek, a 13-year old from Brooklyn, said, “I chose to draw my local park because it’s a place me and my friends can hang out with each other away from school and home and just have fun.” She also added that “this lockdown has made me feel pretty trapped because I live in New York City so it is hard to social distance when there are so many people around.”

caption Jane Hassebroek, 13, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that she drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while standing outside her home in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., April 19, 2020.

Other images of nature featured prominently in children’s drawings. These two girls in Switzerland drew images of being outside surrounded by trees, butterflies, and plenty of sunshine.

caption Eva and Camilla Auer pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand outside their home in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 17, 2020.

This drawing from Arianna Sorresina in Italy shows people playing together on a swing outside with flowers and trees around. Across the top, the message “riabbraccio mie amici” is written, which translates to “I embrace my friends again.”

caption Arianna Sorresina, 7, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that she drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she stands on her balcony at her home in Castiglione della Pescaia, Grosseto, Italy, April 17, 2020.

In Greece, Vasilis and Aggelik Bekiaris held up their drawings of colourful houses and trees against a sunny background.

caption Vasilis Bekiaris, 10, and Aggeliki Bekiaris, 7, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand on the balcony of their home in Thessaloniki, Greece, April 18, 2020. source Murad Sezer/REUTERS

And in South Africa, two children held up drawings of rainbows, which has become a symbol of hope among children under lockdown, and a nod to healthcare workers.

caption Bashierah Moos, 5, and Hanaa Moos, 9, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand by a window at their house in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2020.

Other children have been using their drawings to directly respond to the virus. In Thailand, 10-year old Nipoon Kitkrailard drew medical workers and protective gear holding back the coronavirus monster as it tries to invade the world.

caption Nipoon Kitkrailard, 10, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that he drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as he stands by a window at his home in Samut Prakan, Thailand, April 21, 2020.

In Beijing, China, 11-year-old Li Congchen proudly held up his drawing that depicts the coronavirus arriving on a “bat aircraft”, being defeated by “vaccine guns,” and humans risking their lives to fight it.

caption Li Congchen, 11, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that he drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as he stands by a window at his grandparent’s home in Beijing, China, April 19, 2020.

In Singapore, Nasya Danial Cheng wrote in her multi-dimensional drawing that she’s “happy that I get to see my family,” but “sad I don’t get to see my friends outside.” She also drew an image thanking healthcare workers and offering prayers for those who are sick.

caption Nasya Danial Cheng, 8, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that she drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she stands by a window at her home in Singapore, April 18, 2020.

In Nepal, 11-year old Kyra Bajracharya drew an image of a healthcare worker wearing a mask outside of a hospital next to two adults.

caption Kyra Bajracharya, 11, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that she drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while she stands by a window at her home in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 16, 2020.

In Sri Lanka, Sandithi Illeperuma used her drawing to express feelings of loneliness. “Before the lockdown, I used to draw fun and creative stuff. But after the lockdown … I started to draw the things I missed the most,” she told Reuters. “I draw my emotions. It has made me feel very lonely because I’m the only child.”

caption Sandithi Illeperuma, 14, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that she drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she stands in front of her home in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 17, 2020.

Twin sisters in Sydney, Australia, drew what they missed most, with Rafeala (pictured right) drawing that she misses parks, pools, hotels, friends and cinema. Her image depicts a giant swimming pool with a diving board.

caption Oriana Ikladious (L), 8, and Rafaela Ikladious, 8, who are twins, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand on the balcony at their home in Sydney, Australia, April 18, 2020. source Loren Elliott/REUTERS

In Munich, Germany, three siblings pose outside with their mother, holding up drawings that show they miss going to school and playing outside in nature.

caption Matthew Bekele, 13, Lidya Bekele, 10, and Eviana Bekele, 4, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, with their mother Betty, as they stand on the balcony of their apartment in Munich, Germany, March 18, 2020.

In New Dehli, India, Shaurya Pratap Singh held up his drawing that shows an image of a school alongside the logos for Mcdonalds, Starbucks, and KFC.

caption Shaurya Pratap Singh, 10, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that he drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as he stands on the balcony at his home in New Delhi, April 18, 2020.

Other children simply used their drawings to show off their imagination. In France, these two boys held up images inspired by Harry Potter and fictional creatures.

caption Come, 5, and Lilian, 9, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they stand in front of their house in Reze, France, April 15, 2020.

And in Argentina, Juan and Mateo posed outside with their drawings, one of which depicts a brightly coloured cat with the words “Te amo,” meaning “I love you” written below.

caption Juan, 8, and Mateo, 10, pose for a photograph while holding pictures that they drew during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while standing on the balcony at their home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 14, 2020. source Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS

