100 Children's Book Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime

The books we read as children shape the way we view the world.
From cartoon books to coming-of age-stories, Amazon‘s editors have put together a list of the 100* children’s books that everyone must read in their lifetime.
“We looked at the books for a reader age 12 and under that we personally loved then and now, and also at children’s books that have come out in recent years that we think are in the new crop of lifetime favourites,” explained Seira Wilson, Amazon’s books editor, in an email to Business Insider.
The books range from standard classics that everyone has read to new children’s books that the team thinks are influencing the next generation. Keep reading to see the complete list below.
“A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle
“Aesop’s Fables” by Don Daily
“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst
“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking-Glass” by Lewis Carroll
“Amelia Bedelia” by Peggy Parish
“And Tango Makes Three” by Justin Richardson
“Anne of Green Gables Series (8-box set)” by L.M. Montgomery
“Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” by Judy Blume
“Beatrix Potter The Complete Tales (Peter Rabbit)” by Beatrix Potter
“Betsy-Tacy” by Maud Hart Lovelace
“Black Beauty” by Anna Sewell
“Bread and Jam for Frances” by Russell Hoban
“Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson
“Caps for Sale: A Tale of a Peddler, Some Monkeys and Their Monkey Business” by Esphyr Slobodkina
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl
“Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White
“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr.
“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett
“Coraline” by Neil Gaiman
“Corduroy” by Don Freeman
“D’Aulaires’ Book of Greek Myths” by Ingri d’Aulaire
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Mo Willems
“Dr. Seuss’s Beginner Book Collection (Cat in the Hat, One Fish Two Fish, Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, Fox in Socks)” by Dr. Seuss
“Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective” by Donald J. Sobol
“Esperanza Rising” by Pam Munoz Ryan
“From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E.L. Konigsburg
“Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown
“Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site” by Sherri Duskey Rinker
“Grimm’s Complete Fairy Tales” by Jacob Grimm
“Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney
“Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson
“Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling
“Holes” by Louis Sachar
“Island of the Blue Dolphins” by Scott O’Dell
“Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg
“Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder
“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
“Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney
“Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans
“Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey
“Maniac Magee” by Jerry Spinelli
“Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel” by Virginia Lee Burton
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins” by Richard Atwater
“Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by Robert C. O’Brien
“Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle” by Betty MacDonald
“My Side of the Mountain” by Jean Craighead George
“Olivia” by Ian Falconer
“Owen” by Kevin Henkes
“Paddle-to-the-Sea” by Holling C. Holling
“Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt
“Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie
“Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren
“Press Here” by Herve Tullet
“Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” by William Steig
“The Bad Beginning” by Lemony Snicket
“The Borrowers” by Mary Norton
“The Boxcar Children” by Gertrude Chandler
“The Call Of The Wild” by Jack London
“The Complete Adventures of Curious George” by H. A. Rey
“The Cricket in Times Square” by George Selden
“The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt
“The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” by William Joyce
“The Giver” by Lois Lowry
“The House at Pooh Corner” by A. A. Milne
“The Invention of Hugo Cabret” by Brian Selznick
“The Jungle Book” by Rudyard Kipling
“The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book 1)” by Rick Riordan
“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C. S. Lewis
“The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper
“The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
“The Mouse and the Motorcycle” by Beverly Cleary
“The New Way Things Work” by David Macaulay
“The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch
“The Phantom Tollbooth” by Norton Juster
“The Real Mother Goose” by Blanche Fisher Wright
“The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett
“The Secret of the Old Clock (Nancy Drew, Book 1)” by Carolyn Keene
“The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats
“The Story of Babar: The Little Elephant” by Jean De Brunhoff
“The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf
“The Tale of Despereaux: Being the Story of a Mouse, a Princess, Some Soup and a Spool of Thread” by Kate DiCamillo
“The Tower Treasure (The Hardy Boys No. 1)” by Franklin W. Dixon
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle
“The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963” by Christopher Paul Curtis
“The Wednesday Wars” by Gary D. Schmidt
“The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin
“The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame
“The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum
“Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson
“Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbit
“Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech
“Watership Down” by Richard Adams
“Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin
“Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls
“Where the Sidewalk Ends: The Poems and Drawings of Shel Silverstein” by Shel Silverstein
“Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak
“Wonder” by R. J. Palacio
*Editorial Note: we recognise that the Amazon team stretched the list by including two boxed sets — including the Anne of Green Gables series and a Dr. Seuss beginner book collection — but we’ll excuse them for trying to get as many titles on the list as possible.
