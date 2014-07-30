100 Children's Book Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime

The books we read as children shape the way we view the world.

From cartoon books to coming-of age-stories, Amazon‘s editors have put together a list of the 100* children’s books that everyone must read in their lifetime.

“We looked at the books for a reader age 12 and under that we personally loved then and now, and also at children’s books that have come out in recent years that we think are in the new crop of lifetime favourites,” explained Seira Wilson, Amazon’s books editor, in an email to Business Insider.

The books range from standard classics that everyone has read to new children’s books that the team thinks are influencing the next generation. Keep reading to see the complete list below.

*Editorial Note: we recognise that the Amazon team stretched the list by including two boxed sets — including the Anne of Green Gables series and a Dr. Seuss beginner book collection — but we’ll excuse them for trying to get as many titles on the list as possible.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

