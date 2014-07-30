100 Children's Book Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime

The books we read as children shape the way we view the world.

From cartoon books to coming-of age-stories, Amazon‘s editors have put together a list of the 100* children’s books that everyone must read in their lifetime.

“We looked at the books for a reader age 12 and under that we personally loved then and now, and also at children’s books that have come out in recent years that we think are in the new crop of lifetime favourites,” explained Seira Wilson, Amazon’s books editor, in an email to Business Insider.

The books range from standard classics that everyone has read to new children’s books that the team thinks are influencing the next generation. Keep reading to see the complete list below.

  1. A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle

  2. Aesop’s Fables” by Don Daily

  3. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst

  4. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking-Glass” by Lewis Carroll

  5. Amelia Bedelia” by Peggy Parish

  6. And Tango Makes Three” by Justin Richardson

  7. Anne of Green Gables Series (8-box set)” by L.M. Montgomery

  8. Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman

  9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” by Judy Blume

  10. Beatrix Potter The Complete Tales (Peter Rabbit)” by Beatrix Potter

  11. Betsy-Tacy” by Maud Hart Lovelace

  12. Black Beauty” by Anna Sewell

  13. Bread and Jam for Frances” by Russell Hoban

  14. Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson

  15. Caps for Sale: A Tale of a Peddler, Some Monkeys and Their Monkey Business” by Esphyr Slobodkina

  16. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl

  17. Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White

  18. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr.

  19. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett

  20. Coraline” by Neil Gaiman

  21. Corduroy” by Don Freeman

  22. D’Aulaires’ Book of Greek Myths” by Ingri d’Aulaire

  23. Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney

  24. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Mo Willems

  25. Dr. Seuss’s Beginner Book Collection (Cat in the Hat, One Fish Two Fish, Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, Fox in Socks)” by Dr. Seuss

  26. Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective” by Donald J. Sobol

  27. Esperanza Rising” by Pam Munoz Ryan

  28. From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E.L. Konigsburg

  29. Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown

  30. Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site” by Sherri Duskey Rinker

  31. Grimm’s Complete Fairy Tales” by Jacob Grimm

  32. Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney

  33. Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson

  34. Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh

  35. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling

  36. Holes” by Louis Sachar

  37. Island of the Blue Dolphins” by Scott O’Dell

  38. Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg

  39. Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder

  40. Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

  41. Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney

  42. Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans

  43. Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey

  44. Maniac Magee” by Jerry Spinelli

  45. Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel” by Virginia Lee Burton

  46. Mr. Popper’s Penguins” by Richard Atwater

  47. Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by Robert C. O’Brien

  48. Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle” by Betty MacDonald

  49. My Side of the Mountain” by Jean Craighead George

  50. Olivia” by Ian Falconer

  51. Owen” by Kevin Henkes

  52. Paddle-to-the-Sea” by Holling C. Holling

  53. Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt

  54. Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie

  55. Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren

  56. Press Here” by Herve Tullet

  57. Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” by William Steig

  58. The Bad Beginning” by Lemony Snicket

  59. The Borrowers” by Mary Norton

  60. The Boxcar Children” by Gertrude Chandler

  61. The Call Of The Wild” by Jack London

  62. The Complete Adventures of Curious George” by H. A. Rey

  63. The Cricket in Times Square” by George Selden

  64. The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt

  65. The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” by William Joyce

  66. The Giver” by Lois Lowry

  67. The House at Pooh Corner” by A. A. Milne

  68. The Invention of Hugo Cabret” by Brian Selznick

  69. The Jungle Book” by Rudyard Kipling

  70. The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book 1)” by Rick Riordan

  71. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C. S. Lewis

  72. The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper

  73. The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

  74. The Mouse and the Motorcycle” by Beverly Cleary

  75. The New Way Things Work” by David Macaulay

  76. The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch

  77. The Phantom Tollbooth” by Norton Juster

  78. The Real Mother Goose” by Blanche Fisher Wright

  79. The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett

  80. The Secret of the Old Clock (Nancy Drew, Book 1)” by Carolyn Keene

  81. The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats

  82. The Story of Babar: The Little Elephant” by Jean De Brunhoff

  83. The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf

  84. The Tale of Despereaux: Being the Story of a Mouse, a Princess, Some Soup and a Spool of Thread” by Kate DiCamillo

  85. The Tower Treasure (The Hardy Boys No. 1)” by Franklin W. Dixon

  86. The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle

  87. The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963” by Christopher Paul Curtis

  88. The Wednesday Wars” by Gary D. Schmidt

  89. The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin

  90. The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame

  91. The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum

  92. Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson

  93. Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbit

  94. Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech

  95. Watership Down” by Richard Adams

  96. Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin

  97. Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls

  98. Where the Sidewalk Ends: The Poems and Drawings of Shel Silverstein” by Shel Silverstein

  99. Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak

  100. Wonder” by R. J. Palacio

*Editorial Note: we recognise that the Amazon team stretched the list by including two boxed sets — including the Anne of Green Gables series and a Dr. Seuss beginner book collection — but we’ll excuse them for trying to get as many titles on the list as possible.

