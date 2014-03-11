3 YEARS LATER: Meet The Fukushima Children Who Play Outside For 15 Minutes A Day

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters Children play in an indoor playground in Fukushima.

Three years ago today, Japan saw a trifecta of catastrophes beginning with the Tohoku earthquake, then a devastating tsunami, and finally the second-worst nuclear accident in history.

What followed is one of the largest and most ambitious cleanup efforts ever.

Families still fearful of radiation exposure have kept their children indoors for much of their short lives. One mother at an indoor Koriyama playground was overheard telling her child, “try to avoid touching the outside air,” Reuters reports.

