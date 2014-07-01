FIRST KIDS: Where Are They Now?

AP Caroline Kennedy grew up to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The First Kids of U.S. presidents dictate fashion trends, jet set around the world meeting dignitaries, and sometimes host senior prom in the White House East Room.

You know, normal kid stuff.

But when dad’s term is up and the First Family departs 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the spotlight typically turns away from them.

To celebrate the Fourth of July — which happens to be Malia Obama’s birthday — we checked out what the First Children are up to these days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.