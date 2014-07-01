FIRST KIDS: Where Are They Now?

The First Kids of U.S. presidents dictate fashion trends, jet set around the world meeting dignitaries, and sometimes host senior prom in the White House East Room.
You know, normal kid stuff.
But when dad’s term is up and the First Family departs 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the spotlight typically turns away from them.
To celebrate the Fourth of July — which happens to be Malia Obama’s birthday — we checked out what the First Children are up to these days.
Daughter of John and Jackie Kennedy
Last fall, Caroline Kennedy landed a role perfectly suited to her lifetime of training in diplomacy -- as the U.S. ambassador to Japan. But she stirred a Twitter controversy when she publicly condemned the annual dolphin hunt, a Japanese tradition.
The former attorney, 56, also serves as president of the JFK Presidential Library and has written nine New York Times best-selling books on constitutional law, American history, and poetry.
Daughter of Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson
At age 70, former First Lady of Virginia Lynda Bird Johnson Robb is the oldest living child of a U.S. president. In the 1970s, she chaired the President's Advisory Committee for Women to help carry out Carter's mandate to promote gender equality.
Robb, whose father signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act, gave a speech at the 50th anniversary ceremony of the March on Washington this year.
Daughter of Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson
Like mother like daughter, Luci Baines Johnson took the helm of LBJ Asset Management Partners in the late '80s and completely turned the business around in the midst of economic crisis.
Johnson, 66, and older sister Lynda Bird gave an interview to Katie Couric recently, suggesting that their late father would have supported same-sex marriage, as they do.
Daughter of Richard and Pat Nixon
Trisha Nixon Cox, 68, accompanied her father on many campaign stops and state trips during his presidency, but has steered clear of the spotlight since starting a family more than 40 years ago.
The longtime stay-at-home mum serves on the board of the Richard Nixon Foundation and remains married to Edward Cox, who she married in the White House Rose Garden in 1971.
Daughter of Richard and Pat Nixon
A staunch and very vocal supporter of her father after the Watergate scandal broke, Julie Nixon Eisenhower has retired from public life and lives on a farm in Pennsylvania. Her marriage to the late David Eisenhower, President Dwight Eisenhower's grandson, united two of the country's most powerful political families.
She wrote a biography about her mother, 'Pat Nixon: The Untold Story,' and helps manage her father's presidential library.
Son of Gerald and Betty Ford
Michael Ford returned to his alma mater, Wake Forest University, in 1981 as associate dean of campus life. As a minister, he fosters the holistic development of students, and connects students to others on campus for advice and counsel.
Ford, 64, enjoys running, biking, service, travel, and cheering on the Demon Deacons.
Son of Gerald and Betty Ford
John Gardner 'Jack' Ford -- once President Ford's free-spirited, shaggy-haired son -- grew into a successful entrepreneur, co-founder of Outside magazine, and a former park ranger with the National Park Service. His start-up California Infotech supplies electronic information kiosks to malls.
After appearing at half a dozen Republican National Conventions, Ford, 62, was tapped to serve as executive director of the host committee for the RNC in 1996.
Son of Gerald and Betty Ford
Wild child Steven Ford, 58, joined the cast of television soap opera 'The Young and The Restless' in 1981, playing P.I. Andy Richards. After six seasons and a role reprisal in 2002, he has since appeared in a number of films, including 'Armageddon,' 'Black Hawk Down,' 'When Harry Met Sally,' and 'Transformers.'
This year, Ford wraps his tenure as chairman of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.
Daughter of Gerald and Betty Ford
President Ford's only daughter, Susan Ford, took up photography under the mentorship of White House photographer David Kennerly. She went on to become a photojournalist for news outlets including the Associated Press and Newsweek.
Ford, 56, also launched National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in conjunction with the First Lady, and succeeded her mother as chairwoman of the Betty Ford Center.
Son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
John William 'Jack' Carter, ran for the first major office the Carter Family has sought since 1980. He sealed the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat, but was unsuccessful against an incumbent Republican senator in the Nevada election.
Carter, 66, spent his career in the investment and finance industry.
Son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Not much is known about what James Earl 'Chip' Carter III, 64, is up to these days. He participated on the Democratic National Committee, pursued a variety of vague business ventures, and married three times.
His son James Carter IV, who is President Carter's grandson, made headlines during the 2012 presidential election. James Carter IV played a large role in the release of the '47 per cent' video, which ostracized nominee Mitt Romney.
Son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Donnel Jeffrey 'Jeff' Carter, 62, co-founded Computer Mapping Consultants, a computer mapping firm that became a consultancy for the World Bank in 1978. It later held foreign government contracts, though the company has since fizzled out.
Big brother Chip's kid isn't the only rebel in the family; when Jeff Carter's son was 17, he was charged with burglary and possession of marijuana.
Daughter of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Amy Lynn Carter Wentzel became a political activist in the '80s and '90s -- and was even arrested at a CIA recruitment protest. Eventually she settled down, receiving her master's degree from Tulane and starting a family in the Atlanta area.
Wentzel, 46, went to work with her dad on 'The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer,' which President Carter wrote and she illustrated.
Son of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman
Michael Reagan was adopted by the actor-cum-president and his first wife Jane Wyman just three years before the couple divorced. He is the last living child of this marriage.
The 69-year-old powerboat-racing enthusiast began his career as a salesman with an aerospace defence company, though later tried to follow his dad's footsteps in Hollywood. He finally found his niche as a political radio talk show host, and he hosted a talk show for over 26 years. He also wrote a number of memoirs.
Daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan
The first child of Ronald Reagan's marriage to Nancy, Patti Davis overcame a number of personal obstacles, including drug addiction, self-harm, and an eating disorder, and discovered her voice through her writing.
Her first semi-autobiographical fiction novel, however, upset many members of her family, and Davis became estranged from her parents until her father's Alzheimer's diagnosis, when they reconciled. Now 61, Davis has published more than half a dozen other works since the first, and has also appeared on TV and in movies.
Son of Ronald and Nancy Reagan
Ron Reagan, 56, has only ever known his father as a politician, but unlike his father has very different -- which is to say, liberal -- political views. The 'unabashed atheist' recorded a comical PSA for the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which recently ran during Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' and 'The Colbert Report.'
The youngest Reagan, like his siblings, had tried his hand at a number of careers before arriving in journalism and joining MSNBC as a contributor.
Son of George H. W. and Barbara Bush
He's not the first child of a president to become president, and he may not be the last, but his presidency is probably what he's best known for these days.
Like his father, and his father before him, George W. Bush launched his career in the oil industry, starting and selling the struggling Arbusto Energy company, among other successful ventures. Today the 67-year-old is enjoying retirement as a grandpa and, recently, an artist.
Son of George H. W. and Barbara Bush
Jeb Bush also carved himself a place in politics as the former governor of Florida. Now he's planning on possibly making a run for the White House himself in 2016.
The 61-year-old Coral Gables, Florida, resident went from an early career in corporate to a later one in public office, first as as the Chairman of the Dade County Republican Party and then as the governor of the Sunshine State. Since leaving office in 2007, Bush has campaigned for Republican candidates in various other elections but, according to his advisors, will not make a decision on his own presidential candidacy until later on this year.
Son of George H. W. and Barbara Bush
Today Neil Bush works primarily as a director of Texas A&M's Bush School of Government and Public Service, and chair of the board of directors at Points of Light, the philanthropic organisation founded by his father.
A businessman and active philanthropist, in 1999 Bush, 59, also founded educational software company Ignite! Learning after struggling with a learning disability as a child.
Son of George H. W. and Barbara Bush
At 57, Marvin Bush is the co-founder and managing partner at D.C.-based investment firm Winston Partners.
The youngest son of the 41st president, Bush previously worked his way up the ladder at other financial companies before starting Winston in 1993. Bush also serves on the board of directors and finance and investment committee at the George W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation.
Daughter of George H. W. and Barbara Bush
Dorothy Bush Koch, who goes by 'Doro,' is the former president's youngest child and only living daughter. She is involved in a number of charities and philanthropies, the most notable of which is her position as honorary co-chair of The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
Bush Koch, 54, is also the author of 'My Father, My President: A Personal Account of the Life of George H. W. Bush,' a heartfelt memoir of her life as the 41st president's daughter.
Daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Chelsea Clinton, who serves as a special correspondent for NBC and a driving force behind her parents' philanthropy, the Clinton Global Initiative. Currently the daughter of one president, she may soon find herself the daughter of two, if her mother runs and wins in 2016.
Clinton, 34, and husband Marc Mezvinsky are expecting their first child later this year who, if luck would have it, could make a name for him- or herself in politics as well.
Daughter of George W. and Laura Bush
The lesser-known of the Bush twins, Barbara Pierce Bush graduated from Yale with a degree in Humanities and within five years had co-founded Global Health Corps, a non-profit that recruits young professionals to fight for better access to healthcare around the world.
As the CEO, 32-year-old Bush spends most of her time speaking at global conferences on behalf of the organisation, speaking with funders and donors, and volunteering with constituents.
Daughter of George W. and Laura Bush
The younger twin, Jenna Bush Hager is a correspondent for the 'Today' show on NBC, and a contributor to NBC Nightly News. A UT -- Austin alum like her father, Bush Hager also finds time to serve as Editor-at-large to Southern Living magazine and chair of UNICEF's Next Generation.
The 32-year-old gave birth to her first daughter, Margaret Laura ('Mila') Hager, in April of last year.
Daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama
Malia Obama accompanied her mother and younger sister on a trip to China earlier this year but the president's oldest daughter's interests seem to lie outside the White House, and behind the lens of a camera.
According to The Wrap, the elder of the Obama daughters spent a day interning under director Steven Spielberg and star Halle Berry's new CBS TV show, 'Extant.' An insider told The Wrap that Obama 'helped with computer shop alignments and the director also let her slate a take.' The 15-year-old turns sweet 16 on the most patriotic day of the year: the Fourth of July.
Daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama
Newly teenaged Sasha Obama is an adorable middle-schooler at the private Sidwell Friends School in D.C. who, like most other kids her age, gets visits from dad from time to time... only in this case, her dad is the president.
The president's younger daughter has inherited her mum's fashion sense and, because she'll still be living under her parents' roof when the Obamas leave the White House, may have the good luck of choosing where they all get to live in 2016.
