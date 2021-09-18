Children of celebrities who followed in their famous parents’ footsteps

In “The Many Saints of Newark,” Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, a role famously originated by his father, James Gandolfini. Michael Gandolfini, pictured left with his father and right. George Napolitano/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Bobby Bank/GC Images James Gandolfini, who played the crime boss in “The Sopranos” between 1999 and 2007, was just 51 when he died of a heart attack in 2013. Michael, who was 13 at the time, decided to pursue acting and had roles in “The Deuce” and “Cherry,” which came out earlier this year. In 2019, he was cast as a young Tony Soprano in “The Many Saints of Newark.” It was originally slated for a 2020 release but was pushed back due to COVID-19. It will premiere at the end of this month. “I know it took a lot of courage for him to take this role,” James Gandolfini’s widow, Deborah Lin, told The New York Post in July. “It was very emotional. But the whole family is just so proud of him. His father would be very proud.”

Mia Threapleton has followed her mom, Kate Winslet, into the acting business. Kate Winslet’s daughter, Mia Threapleton, has started acting. Steve Granitz/WireImage and Ascent Film While on the British TV show “Lorraine” in April 2021, Winslet revealed that her 20-year-old daughter , Mia, has become an actress. “She’s away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a little TV series over there,” Winslet said. “That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming,” Winslet added. “Actually, I think I always suspected. And then sure enough, a couple years ago, she turned around and said, ‘I think I’d like to give it a go.'” Last year, Threapleton appeared in the thriller “Shadows.” Her father is theater director Jim Threapleton, and it’s because she took his last name that she’s managed to stay “under the radar” in her acting career, according to Winslet.

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, wowed audiences with her voice at the 2020 Super Bowl. Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Muñiz, whose father is Puerto Rican-American singer Marc Anthony, was introduced to viewers across the globe when her mother brought her out during the halftime show. Time will tell if she follows in the footsteps of her Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated mom.

Kanye West’s then-6-year-old daughter, North, made her rap debut at one of his fashion shows in 2020. Kanye West and North West. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images At a surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris in May, Kanye brought his daughter North out to perform for the gathered crowd. She performed a remix of a ZaZa the Creator song. The proud dad joined her on stage at the end of the performance.

Pink’s 10-year-old daughter, Willow, already has a stunning voice. Pink and Willow performing at ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ on November 30. ABC/Getty Images Last November, Pink teased on social media that she would be joined by a special guest during her performance for ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” but nobody expected it to be her daughter Willow. The then-9-year-old wowed viewers with her impressive vocal range and warm tone during the duo’s performance of “The Christmas Song.” Fans quickly took to social media to voice their amazement, with one writing, “watching the Disney Christmas singalong and PINK’S DAUGHTER WILLOW HAS THE PRETTIEST VOICE?????? like this lil girl started singing and i got CHILLS oh my god. what a talented lil lady”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s oldest daughter, Simone, has entered the world of entertainment wrestling like her father. Simone Johnson with her father, Dwayne Johnson. Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images In February 2020, it was reported that Simone had signed with the WWE . Simone will be a fourth-generation WWE wrestler. Her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia are both in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Actor Ben Stiller learned from the best: his parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Ben Stiller with Jerry Stiller. Getty Images/Michael Loccisano In addition to being married, Meara and Jerry were the comedic duo Stiller and Meara, who frequently appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” In recent years, Jerry was known for his roles as George Costanza’s father on “Seinfeld” and Arthur Spooner on “The King of Queens.” They would also appear in their son Ben’s films like “Heavyweights,” “Zoolander,” and “The Heartbreak Kid.” Meara passed away in 2015 at 85 years old. Ben announced on Twitter on May 11, 2020, that his father Jerry had passed away, aged 92.

Billie Lourd is the daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds. Billie Lourd with her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and her mother, Carrie Fisher. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Reynolds is perhaps best known for her role in the classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Fisher captured the hearts of millions as rebel fighter Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” Both Reynolds and Fisher passed away in December 2016. Lourd appeared alongside her mother in the newest “Star Wars” trilogy and also starred in the horror comedy television series “Scream Queens.”

Actor Colin Hanks followed his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, into show business. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Colin Hanks. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Acting runs in Colin Hanks’ blood. The eldest son of Tom Hanks, Colin made a name for himself appearing in the coming-of-age drama “Orange County,” as well as “King Kong” and more recently the “Jumanji” series.

Actor Stellan Skarsgard is father to three actors: Alexander, Bill, and Gustaf. Alexander with Stellan and Gustaf Skarsgard. Jeff Vespa/Getty Images Stellan won a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his work on “Chernobyl.” Alexander is known for his work on the big screen and television, starring in “The Legend of Tarzan,” “True Blood,” and “Big Little Lies.” Not pictured, Bill has scared audiences everywhere with his portrayal of the killer clown Pennywise in the “It” movies. Meanwhile, Gustaf has played the trickster boat builder Floki on six seasons of the History Channel’s “Vikings.”

The lead singer of the Wallflowers, Jakob Dylan, is the son of Bob Dylan. Bob Dylan and Jakob Dylan. Scott Dudelson/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Jakob Dylan shares his father’s passion for music. The elder Dylan received the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature for his long career as a songwriter.

“Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen is the son of British actor Keith Allen. Alfie Allen with his father, Keith Allen David M. Benett/Getty Images Alfie recently finished almost a decade stint on “GoT” as the tragic Theon Greyjoy. His father most recently appeared in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Eddie the Eagle.” Alfie’s sister is the singer and songwriter Lily Allen.

The son of Bob Marley, Ziggy, shares his father’s passion for reggae music. Bob Marley and Ziggy Marley. Chris Wlater/Michael Tran/Getty Images Ziggy, who was only 12 when his father passed away, is continuing his legacy and touring in his place. He formed The Melody Makers with his siblings, performing a song that Bob had written for them.

Leonard Cohen’s son, Adam, is also a singer and musician. Leonard Cohen and Adam Cohen. Matt Kent/LARS HAGBERG/Getty Images Leonard, the legendary poet, songwriter, and artist, passed away in 2016. He was one of the most enduring and beloved voices in folk and rock music, and released his last album, “You Want It Darker,” just weeks before his death. His son, Adam, has released four major albums and is also part of the pop-rock band Low Millions.

Model Kaia Gerber acquired her sense of fashion from her mother and model Cindy Crawford. Kaia Gerber with her mother, Cindy Crawford. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Both mother and daughter have modeled for Vogue. Crawford was one of the most popular models of the 1980s and ’90s, while Gerber won Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards in 2018.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Abby Elliott is the daughter of comedian Chris Elliott, who was part of the “SNL” cast in the ’90s. Abby Elliot with her parents, Paula Niedert and Chris Elliott. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Appearing on “SNL” from 2008 to 2012, Abby followed in the footsteps of her father Chris, who is an “SNL” alum himself. Her grandfather appeared on the show as well. Chris is known for his sitcom roles like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and more recently, “Schitt’s Creek.” Abby broke into the world of sitcoms with last year’s “Indebted.”

“50 Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Her breakout role may be in the “50 Shades” series, but Dakota made her film debut at the age of 10 alongside her mother in “Crazy in Alabama.” Griffith herself is the daughter of screen legend Tippi Hedren.

Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, transitioned from NFL running back to award-winning actor. John David Washington with his parents. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images John David appeared for four years on the HBO comedy “Ballers” about life in the NFL and starred in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” More recently, he starred in Christopher Nolan’s film “Tenet” and Sam Levinson’s “Malcolm & Marie.”

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, helped finish his last album. George Harrison and Dhani Harrison. Fox Photos/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Forever known for The Beatles, George Harrison died from cancer in 2001. His son Dhani helped complete his last album, “Brainwashed,” which was released in 2002. Dhani himself has launched a career as a songwriter and composer.

Both Brendan Gleeson and his son Domhnall appeared in the “Harry Potter” franchise. Brendan Gleeson with his son, Domhnall. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Brendan played the cantankerous Defense Against The Dark Arts professor Mad-Eye Moody in three of the “Harry Potter” films. Domhnall didn’t appear until the last two entries in the series as the oldest Weasley brother, Bill.

The late guitarist Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang replaced bassist Michael Anthony in Van Halen. Wolfgang and Eddie Van Halen playing together in 2015. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Wolfgang recently released the song “Distance,” a tribute to his father, who died in October.

Goldie Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson, has followed in her mother’s footsteps. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson together in 2018. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Goldie and her daughter Kate have both won Golden Globe Awards for best supporting actress.

Both of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s sons are musicians. Billie Joe Armstrong and his two sons performing on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ in April. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Billie Joe’s youngest son, Jakob, is a guitarist and singer/songwriter for the rock band Mt. Eddy and his eldest son, Joey, is the drummer for the punk rock band SWMRS, whose 2016 track “Lose It” has racked up over 20 million streams on Spotify.

Eugene Levy’s two children, Dan and Sarah, both followed in his footsteps and became actors. Eugene with his children Dan and Sarah. VALERIE MACON, GP Images/Getty Images Dan and Sarah Levy both starred with their dad in the award-winning series “Schitt’s Creek,” for which Dan and Eugene won Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting and lead actor, respectively. Dan also got his dad’s iconic bushy eyebrows — can you see the resemblance?

Phil Collins’ sons each inherited one of their father’s musical skills: singing and drumming. Phil, Simon, and Nicholas Collins. David M. Benett, Prog Magazine, and Sergione Infuso – Corbis/Getty Images Phil Collins’ elder son, Simon, was formerly the lead singer for the progressive rock band Sound of Contact. The younger Nicholas is following in Phil’s prolific footsteps and now plays drums and tours with his father’s band. Not pictured is Phil’s daughter Lily, who most recently starred in Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris.”

Emma Roberts is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece to Julia Roberts. Emma Roberts with her parents. Gregg DeGuire /Getty Images The daughter of prolific actor Eric Roberts , Emma has starred on the Ryan Murphy-created TV shows “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens,” as well as Netflix movie “Holidate.”

Several of Clint Eastwood’s children have broken into acting, particularly Scott Eastwood. Francesca Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, and Scott Eastwood. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images A deadringer for his father when he was younger, Scott has chosen to star in action blockbusters like “Suicide Squad” rather than westerns like his old man.

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid are the daughters of model Yolanda Hadid. Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid kiss their mother, Yolanda Hadid. PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images In 2016, Gigi was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council and has been on 35 international Vogue magazine covers. Her sister Bella was voted Model of the Year by Model.com in 2016.

Grace Gummer is the daughter of actress Meryl Streep. Grace Gummer with her mother, Meryl Streep. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Streep has been nominated for a historic 21 Academy Awards throughout her career. Gummer starred as FBI Agent Dominque DiPierro on the Emmy-winning thriller “Mr. Robot.” Her sister, Mamie, is also an actress known for “Emily Owens, MD,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Good Fight.”

Margaret Qualley, from “The Leftovers,” followed in the footsteps of her famous mom, Andie MacDowell. Margaret Qualley with Andie MacDowell. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Qualley also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood” as one of the Manson Family members.

Matilda Ramsay has had a taste of fame after following in the footsteps of her dad, Gordon Ramsay. Matilda Ramsay with Gordon Ramsay. Fox/Getty Images Gordon made a career out of badmouthing aspiring chefs for their horrid cooking on “Hell’s Kitchen.” Matilda appeared on “Master Chef Junior” and runs her own cooking show on the BBC, “Matilda and The Ramsay Bunch.”

Maya Hawke, an actress and model, is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Maya Hawke with Ethan Hawke. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Audiences may recognize Maya for her breakout role on season 3 of “Stranger Things.” She also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood.” Her mother was a frequent collaborator with Tarantino on his earlier works, “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction.”

O’Shea Jackson, Jr. became famous for playing his own father, Ice Cube. O’Shea Jackson, Jr. with Ice Cube. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images Jackson played Ice Cube in the biography of the hip hop group NWA in “Straight Outta Compton.” Since then, he’s had supporting roles in “Long Shot” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Kevin Bacon directed his daughter Sosie in her feature film debut. Sosie Bacon with Kevin Bacon. David Livingston/Getty Images Sosie played the 10-year-old version of her mother Kyra Sedgwick’s character Emily. Kevin, perhaps best known for the film “Footloose,” directed both mother and daughter in the 2005 film “Loverboy.” Sosie Bacon also had a recurring role in “13 Reasons Why.”

Stephen King frequently collaborates with his sons, Owen King and Joe Hill. Stephen King with his wife and son Owen. The Washington Post/Getty Images The master of horror, Stephen co-wrote the 2017 novel “Sleeping Beauties” with his son Owen. Not pictured, Stephen’s eldest son, Joe, is a prolific author in his own right. A TV show based upon his comic series “Locke & Key” debuted on Netflix last year.

Wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin left his love of animals to his children Bindi and Robert Irwin. The Irwin family. Handout/Getty Images Now grown up, the two Irwin children star on the Animal Planet show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.” They keep the Crocodile Hunter’s memory alive through their conservation efforts.

Jaden and Willow Smith are the children of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The Smith Family. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Following in their parents’ footsteps, Jaden and Willow have created careers in both the music and film industries. Jaden starred in a number of films with his father including “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and Willow launched her music career in 2010 with “Whip My Hair.”