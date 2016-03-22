Children in the UK spend less time outside than US prisoners, according to Persil

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Prisoners at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Indiana spend more time outside than the average child, according to a survey commissioned by washing detergent brand Persil, which wants children to spend more time outside getting their clothes dirty — for obvious reasons.

The ad for Persil’s “Dirt is Good” campaign, created by MullenLowe London, films interviews with prisoners under “genuine documentary conditions.”

Every inmate explains the importance of their two hours per day outside, before being shocked at the idea of this time being halved.

They are then told that children spend just one hour outside per day, on average.

Persil Prisoners at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

On behalf of Persil, Edelman Berland surveyed “more than 12,000 parents of children aged between five and 12 in 10 countries around the world,” according to Campaign Live.

It found that one third of UK children spend less than 30 minutes outside each day.

In the UK, prisoners can only expect to spend between 30 minutes and one hour outside per day, according to the UK government website.

James Hayhurst, the global equity director for Persil/Omo at Unilever, told Campaign Live: “We were shocked when we discovered that children today were enjoying as little time outside as prisoners.”

“That is why Omo/Persil decided to make ‘free the kids’ to bring this issue to life and to start a global conversation about the importance of play for children’s learning and development.”

