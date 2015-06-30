Some children in New Zealand are still getting rickets from lack of sunlight

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Children in New Zealand a still getting rickets, a bone disease caused by a lack of vitamin D, a study has found.

Most children with rickets were under three years old and breastfed, had mothers born in Africa or India, and lived further south at lower latitudes.

This suggests that parents are unaware of New Zealand’s low winter sunlight affecting their children’s vitamin D levels.

The study by the New Zealand Paediatric Surveillance Unit found 58 young children with confirmed vitamin D deficiency rickets.

Rickets can lead to soft and weakened bones, fractures and muscle weakness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.