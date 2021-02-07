2 children found safe after a suspect stole the family car with them in the back as their father made a food delivery

California Highway Patrol (CPH)

Winnifred Fang, 4, and her brother, Sean, 1, were last seen yesterday evening.

They were found in the city’s Bayview District and will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents.

The suspect is still at large and thought to be a Hispanic male, around 5′ 10″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Two children abducted in San Francisco after a man drove off in the family car have been found safe following an Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol (CPH) on Saturday evening.

Winnifred Fang, 4, and her brother Sean Fang, 1, were last seen shortly before 9pm on the city’s 2100 block of Jackson Street.

The father left the children in the vehicle, a 2014 silver Honda Odyssey, with the engine running while he made a food delivery.

Winnifred and Sean were found several hours later in the city’s Bayview District. They will be medically evaluated as a precaution and reunited with their parents.

The main suspect is still at large and thought to be a Hispanic male, around 5′ 10″ with black hair and brown eyes, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the initial Amber Alert.

The San Francisco Police Department’s (SFPD) Special Victims Unit led the investigation. The search for the car was carried out by marked patrol units as well as the Traffic Enforcement Unit and Honda Dirt Bike Unit.



The SFPD tweeted: “Thank you all for the kind words. This could not have been accomplished without you all spreading the word. More importantly a huge shoutout to our officers and allied agencies working diligently tonight to make this amazing news possible.”

David Lazar, the Deputy Chief of the Investigations Bureau tweeted: “Thank you to the heroic police officers who worked tirelessly to locate the two children,” he also added, “Our work continues in the Investigations Bureau to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

