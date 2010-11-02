Greenwich Children Have The Worst Halloween Because They Couldn't Trick Or Treat At Paul Tudor Jones' House

Every year, Paul Tudor Jones throws a killer Halloween party at his Belle Haven estate in Connecticut, where the children of Greenwich gorge on candy by the bucketload and frolic in a haunted house built specially for the occasion.



Well, every year except this one, DealBook reports.

Not only did the Jones’ cancel their bash, but the gated community in which they live also announced it would not be allowing outsiders into the area anyway.

As expected, the kids who do not live within the bounds of the uber-exclusive Belle Haven community – the neighbourhood is gated and has only 106 families living within the velvet rope – are not happy about the cancellation.

From Dealbook:

“My kids are very upset,” said Michael L. Finkelstein, an insurance executive from Greenwich, who took his two children to last year’s bash. “This was such a great and generous thing he did for the town.”

The reduced admittance is a consequence of a security crackdown, according to the letter.

Due to safety and security concerns of the neighbourhood, on Oct. 31, 2010, Halloween, only Belle Haven residents, guests of residents, members of the Belle Haven Club and guests of Belle Haven Club members, shall be permitted to enter Belle Haven.

But no-one really knows why the hedge fund titan canceled his party, and people are hoping this isn’t a sign of things to come; apparently the Jones’ Christmas fiesta is even better.

