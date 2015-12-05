These children are wearing bulletproof blankets to protect them from school shooters

Instead of using blankets during nap time, children now need them to protect against mass shooters.

ProTecht has developed a lightweight, bulletproof blanket for children to hide under should an active shooter be in their school. The smallest size costs a little over $1,000.

The blanket is made of a high-density polyethylene fibre that will stop 9mm bullets.

In a year when the United States has suffered more mass shootings than days have passed, parents and teachers are looking at all options to keep their kids safe.

Story and video by Adam Banicki

