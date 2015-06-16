Children are crawling through barbed wire on Turkey's border to flee ISIS

Thousands of Syrian refugees have broken through the barbed wired fences to enter Turkey in a desperate attempt to flee ISIS, the Associated Press reported.

Close to 10.000 Syrians have entered Turkey over the last two weeks as they tried to escape the fighting between the Kurdish forces and the Islamic State.

AP Images Syrian refugees carry a baby over the border fence into Turkey from Syria in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 14, 2015.

On Sunday, Turkey started accepting Syrian refugees fleeing ISIS after blocking them from entering the territory for several days, saying it would only allow them into the country “in the event of a humanitarian tragedy”.



The decision to let the refugees in came as Kurdish forces advanced on Tal Abyad, a city controlled by ISIS.





AP Images

Syrian refugees are helped into Turkey after breaking the border fence and crossing from Syria in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 14, 2015.

But some refugees broke through the fences away from the actual border to cross illegally into the country.

They were immediately pushed back by the Turkish army that used water cannons and tear gas, Al Arabiya reported.

AP Images Syrian refugees jump over the border fence from Syria to Turkey in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 14, 2015.

Later in the day the Turkish authorities then opened the Akcakale border and Turkish emergency workers distributed botteled water to the crowd.

AP Images Syrian refugees receive water while they mass at the Turkish border as they flee intense fighting in northern Syria between Kurdish fighters and Islamic State militants in Akcakale, southeastern Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2015.

Since the conflict in Syria erupted in 2011 Turkey has taken in 1.8 million Syrian refugees.

