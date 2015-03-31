Children appear to be eating less fast food

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Children may be eating less fast food than they were 10 years ago, according to a study from the US.

Researchers found the percentage of American children eating fast food on a given day dropped to under 33% in 2009-2010 from almost 40% in 2003-2004.

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, also show the amount of calories eaten from burger, pizza and chicken fast food restaurants decreased.

The researchers analysed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine trends in children’s calorie consumption by fast food restaurant type.

While 12.2% of children got food and drinks from pizza restaurants in 2003-2004, that number dropped to 6.4% in 2009-2010.

“No fast food market segment experienced a significant increase in energy [calories] during the eight-year study,” the study says.

