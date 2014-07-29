How 14 Things That Happened To You In Childhood Shape You As An Adult

Tons of research shows that our adult behaviour stems from what we experienced as kids.

If you’re extremely sneaky or suffer from obesity, it’s probably an issue you can trace back to your younger days.

To help you make connections between now and then, we’ve compiled 14 childhood experiences that shaped who you are today.

Vivian Giang contributed research to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.