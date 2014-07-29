How 14 Things That Happened To You In Childhood Shape You As An Adult

Tons of research shows that our adult behaviour stems from what we experienced as kids.
If you’re extremely sneaky or suffer from obesity, it’s probably an issue you can trace back to your younger days.
To help you make connections between now and then, we’ve compiled 14 childhood experiences that shaped who you are today.
Vivian Giang contributed research to this story.
If you had a helicopter parent who didn't allow you to dress yourself or choose your own playmates and food, you may end up as a codependent adult, says mental health counselor Laura JJ Dessauer.
As you get older, this means that you'll seek out relationships in which your partner has all the power and control.
If you had an emotional connection with your father as a child, you'll be able to enter a healthy, physically intimate relationship with a partner later in life.
'The research found a definitive connection between the quality of the father-child relationship and interpersonal relationships later in life,' said lead researcher Dr. Nurit Nahmani.
In the book 'Drive,' author Daniel Pink explains that trying to influence a child's behaviour by offering rewards or punishment does not actually result in the desired behaviour.
Instead, children will only work harder to avoid getting caught the next time.
The conclusion is if you were spanked often as a child, you'll likely resort to misbehaving even more, but you'll learn how to do it without getting caught.
Eventually, you'll become a very sneaky adult.
Several studies have shown a correlation between sexual abuse -- and other traumatic childhood experiences -- and eating disorders.
For women, a 2007 study showed that childhood sexual abuse raised the risk of obesity by 27% compared to women who were never sexually abused.
For men, a 2009 study showed that experiencing sexual abuse as a child raised the risk of obesity by 66% compared to males who never experienced sexual abuse.
A King's College London study of 26,000 people found that if you experienced various forms of maltreatment, you're 2.27 times more likely to have recurrent episodes of depression.
The maltreatments, as per the Guardian's report:
• rejecting interaction from a mother
• harsh discipline reported by a parent
• unstable primary caregiver arrangement throughout childhood
• and self-reports of harsh physical or sexual maltreatment
That must play in a role in the startling facts about depression in the U.S.: 1 in 10 Americans have it.
A study that tracked 7,771 British children from when they were 7 to 50 years old found that people who were bullied as kids have worse relationships, increased depression, higher anxiety, lower educational attainment, and lower earnings.
People who grow up in lower socio-economic classes end up with a lower working memory -- or ability to hold multiple objects in their minds -- in adulthood, suggests a University of Oregon study.
