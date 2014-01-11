This 6-Year-Old TV Star Is Making $US8,000 A Week

instagram.com/augustmaturo August Maturo’s salary will rise if ‘Girl Meets World’ gets picked up for more seasons.

Actor August Maturo is just 6-years-old, but he’s already had bit roles on hit shows such as “How I Met Your Mother” and “Weeds.”

Most recently, August landed a meatier role on the highly anticipated “Girl Meets World” re-boot TV series on the Disney Channel. August will play the youngest son of Cory and Topanga.

According to TMZ, Maturo’s minor contract states that he is slated to make $US8,000 per episode, with one episode being shown per week throughout the show’s first season.

instagram.com/augustmaturo August Maturo with his ‘Girl Meets World’ dad, Ben Savage, and sister.

The child actor’s salary will rise to $US9,261 per episode by Season 4, if the show is picked up for additional seasons.

TMZ also states that another child, who will play a minor character on the show, will rake in about $US4,800 per episode.

What were you doing at age 6?

“Girl Meets World” will debut in 2014. In the meantime, you can keep up with “Auggie” on his Instagram account — run by his parents.

