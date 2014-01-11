This 6-Year-Old TV Star Is Making $US8,000 A Week

Actor August Maturo is just 6-years-old, but he’s already had bit roles on hit shows such as “How I Met Your Mother” and “Weeds.”
Most recently, August landed a meatier role on the highly anticipated “Girl Meets World” re-boot TV series on the Disney Channel. August will play the youngest son of Cory and Topanga.
According to TMZ, Maturo’s minor contract states that he is slated to make $US8,000 per episode, with one episode being shown per week throughout the show’s first season.
The child actor’s salary will rise to $US9,261 per episode by Season 4, if the show is picked up for additional seasons.
TMZ also states that another child, who will play a minor character on the show, will rake in about $US4,800 per episode.
What were you doing at age 6?
“Girl Meets World” will debut in 2014. In the meantime, you can keep up with “Auggie” on his Instagram account — run by his parents.
