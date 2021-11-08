11 child stars who have famous parents

- Some of the most famous child stars come from talented families.
- Rumer Willis, Miley Cyrus, and Jaden Smith all got their big breaks before they were teenagers.
- Drew Barrymore and Emma Roberts both started at young ages and came from acting dynasties.
Meanwhile, Billy has had his own very successful music career. He rose to fame in the early ’90s with his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart.” Since then, he has released 16 studio albums and continues to release hit songs today, including “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.
Today, she hosts a syndicated talk show which is airing its second season.
The Barrymores are considered an acting dynasty. Her mother, Jaid Barrymore, acted sparingly, but her father, John Drew Barrymore, appeared in multiple movies and TV shows, including “The Wild West” and “Rawhide” in the ’60s. Her grandfather, John Barrymore, was acclaimed for his work in “Hamlet.”
Her father is Eric Roberts who is known for movies like “Runaway Train,” “Inherent Vice,” and “The Dark Knight.” But most notably, Emma’s aunt is Julia Roberts, who is one of the most famous actresses of our time and won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich” in 2001.
His sister, Willow, has also entered the music world after the release of her successful song “Whip My Hair” in 2010 when she was just 9 years old.
Their parents, Will and Jada, are successful movie stars. Will has received four Golden Globe nominations and two Academy Awards nominations over the course of his decades-spanning career.
Tatum has continued acting, and she is known for films including “The Runaways” and “Little Darlings.” But he has also landed roles on TV shows such as “Criminal Minds,” “Sex and the City,” and “Rescue Me.”
Her parents have enjoyed even more successful careers as film actors. Willis won a Golden Globe in 1997 for “Moonlighting,” while Moore has been nominated for two Golden Globes.
Since starting as a child actress, Sosie has gone on to establish her own acting career beyond her famous parents, who have two Golden Globes between them. Most recently, she has appeared in “Mare of Easttown” and “13 Reasons Why.”
Ron’s father, Rance Howard, was also a star, acting in “The Waltons,” “Gunsmoke,” “Mork & Mindy,” and “Murder.”
Spelling’s famous father, Aaron Spelling, produced and created the series. Aaron also created hit shows like “Dynasty,” “Melrose Place,” and “Charmed.”
Tori continued acting in bit roles and eventually reprised her role as Donna in the 2009 revival of “90210.”
Gerber’s career began at 10 years old when she modeled for Versace’s children line.
“Like her mother, Kaia has a very special gift. The camera really, really loves her,” Donatella Versace said at the time, according to Vogue.
Gerber is now one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels.