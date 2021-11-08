11 child stars who have famous parents

Jaden Smith is Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s child.

Jaden began acting at 7 when he starred alongside his father, Will Smith, in “The Pursuit of Happiness” in 2006 . He has gone on to star in other movies, most notably “The Karate Kid,” and now focuses on his singing career.

His sister, Willow, has also entered the music world after the release of her successful song “Whip My Hair” in 2010 when she was just 9 years old.

Their parents, Will and Jada, are successful movie stars. Will has received four Golden Globe nominations and two Academy Awards nominations over the course of his decades-spanning career.