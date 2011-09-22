WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Your favourite TV Child Stars Who Still Have Careers

We all remember watching the adorable little Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.



And Michelle Tanner on Full House.

And who can forget Doogie Howser?

Maybe there are some celebrities you didn’t even know were famous before you knew them.

A lot of child stars don’t make it in Hollywood. Some go on to other careers, others just kind of fall off the map.

But a lucky few do make it. We compiled a list of some of the most memorable child stars, and found out where they are today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.