What Beloved Child Stars Look Like Today

Cory and Topanga. Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski. Steve Urkel.These are just some of the famous TV character names seared into our brains as if the actors who played them are still frozen at the moment in time in which their shows aired.
From “Little Miss Sunshine” Abigail Breslin to Mayim Bialik, many child stars of the past have, well, “Blossom”-ed into working adult actors.
But not all have had as happy of an ending.
Amanda Bynes was recently reported to have been evicted from her New York apartment building. Macaulay Culkin shocked fans with his gaunt frame.
Oliwia Dabrowska, the red coat girl from “Schindler’s List,” recently emerged to say the violent film devastated her as a child. Now she’s studying to be a librarian.
See where child stars — from the ’80s and on — are today.
Mayim Bialik will forever be known as Blossom, a teenage girl living with her father and two brothers.
Today, Tamberelli is a college graduate with a folk band. He also belongs to a sketch comedy group called Man Boobs: Sketchy Comedy.
Strong graduated from Columbia University, and created a campaign video for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.
Today, Elizabeth, seen here with former cast member Mario Lopez, is helping MTV develop a reality show about teen girls seeking advice.
Candace got married in 1996 and now goes by the name Candace Cameron Bure. She spends much of her time lobbying for conservative issues.
Today, she's newly engaged and has a child. She also allegedly owes $30,000 in back taxes to the government.
Today, Cameron is an active voice for the conservative party — like his sister, Candace Cameron Bure.
Today, he goes by his legal name, Jonathan Weiss. He studied at Harvard and has a degree from Columbia.
Today, she's all grown up, as evidenced by this photo from her MySpace page that made the rounds on Tumblr last year.
Today, Kel is looking more sophisticated than his burger-flipping character. He's had some bit roles on television since the height of his fame.
The now 26-year-old has already announced her retirement from acting and was recently evicted from her New York apartment according to reports.
