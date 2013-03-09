What Beloved Child Stars Look Like Today

Photo: Brenda Chase/Getty

Cory and Topanga. Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski. Steve Urkel.These are just some of the famous TV character names seared into our brains as if the actors who played them are still frozen at the moment in time in which their shows aired.



From “Little Miss Sunshine” Abigail Breslin to Mayim Bialik, many child stars of the past have, well, “Blossom”-ed into working adult actors.

But not all have had as happy of an ending.

Amanda Bynes was recently reported to have been evicted from her New York apartment building. Macaulay Culkin shocked fans with his gaunt frame.

Oliwia Dabrowska, the red coat girl from “Schindler’s List,” recently emerged to say the violent film devastated her as a child. Now she’s studying to be a librarian.

See where child stars — from the ’80s and on — are today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.