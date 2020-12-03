THEN AND NOW: Child stars of your favorite reality shows

- Both Kelly and Jack Osbourne of “The Osbournes” remain television personalities.
- Kendall and Kylie Jenner are now media powerhouses after “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
- Josh Duggar of “19 Kids and Counting” has pled not guilty to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography in an ongoing trial.
Thompson, now a 15-year-old high school student, told Teen Vogue in August that she hopes to graduate, go to college, and become a nurse.
“I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I’m not anymore,” she said.
Kelly co-hosted “Fashion Police” from 2010 to 2015. She has also made appearances on “The Talk,” “The View,” and “The Masked Singer.”
Kylie launched a successful makeup brand called Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, when she was 21, she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, although they later disputed that. Forbes now lists her worth at $US620 ($AU871) million. She is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott.
Mackenzie released her second album, “Phases,” in 2018. Both have garnered millions of YouTube subscribers and Instagram and TikTok followers.
When Jon and Kate divorced in 2009, the show was renamed “Kate Plus 8” and shifted to focusing on Kate’s life as a divorced mother. The show ended in 2011, then briefly returned from 2015 to 2016.
Kate now stars in “Kate Plus Date,” a show about her dating life.
Kate has custody of four of the sextuplets — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah. Jon has custody of Collin and Hannah. Jon told Today in May 2020 that each group of kids is estranged from the other parent and siblings.
“I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together,” Jon said. “Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other, but I feel like there is an invisible wall.”
On “The Dr. Oz Show” in March 2021, he said he hoped they could reconnect.
“Now I can’t explain half the things I’ve done in the past or why I’ve done things but maybe those are table conversations we can have in person. I’m opening my house in open arms if they’re willing to come,” he said.
The Duggars made their television debut with a TV special called “14 Children and Pregnant Again!” The popularity of the special led to their own show, “19 Kids and Counting,” which followed the family’s daily lives and milestones such as weddings and births.
In 2015, a police report surfaced that alleged their oldest son, Josh, had molested minor girls, including some of his sisters, when he was 14. Josh, whose wedding was featured on the show, was also revealed to be a paying member of Ashley Madison, a website for arranging extramarital affairs. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” and launched a new series, “Counting On,” without Josh and with minimal appearances by parents Michelle and Jim Bob.
In another video, Jill and Derick said that they had not been paid for their appearances on the show and hired lawyers in order to recover the missing payments.
“There’s been some distancing there,” Jill said. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration.”
Some of the other Duggar girls have also made lifestyle changes as adults. Jana, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna have posted photos on social media of themselves wearing pants, which girls were not allowed to wear in their parents’ household.
In April 2021, Josh Duggar was back in the news after he was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said he faces 20 years in prison and fines of up to $US250,000 ($AU351,330) if he is convicted.
Jim Bob and Michelle posted a statement on their family website on April 30: “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”
In statements issued to People and Us Weekly, TLC confirmed plans to part ways with the Duggar family.
“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,'” the statement said. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”
In December, a judge ruled that past child molestation allegations can be used in Josh’s ongoing trial.
He has also been a contributor for The Huffington Post and dabbled in acting.
Sophie also moonlights as an actress, but mainly works as a model and body-positivity advocate. She is also a singer and released a single with Felix Cartal called “Mine” in 2020.
After her victory, she signed to Columbia Records and released a self-titled debut album.
Fully recovered, Ryan returned to her roots to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019, and she released a new EP called “The Reintroduction” featuring original music.