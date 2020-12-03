THEN AND NOW: Child stars of your favorite reality shows

The new “Counting On” show focused on the lives of the other adult Duggar children until another scandal resulted in the show’s cancellation.

In another video, Jill and Derick said that they had not been paid for their appearances on the show and hired lawyers in order to recover the missing payments.

“There’s been some distancing there,” Jill said. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration.”

Some of the other Duggar girls have also made lifestyle changes as adults. Jana, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna have posted photos on social media of themselves wearing pants, which girls were not allowed to wear in their parents’ household.

In April 2021, Josh Duggar was back in the news after he was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said he faces 20 years in prison and fines of up to $US250,000 ($AU351,330) if he is convicted.

Jim Bob and Michelle posted a statement on their family website on April 30: “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

In statements issued to People and Us Weekly, TLC confirmed plans to part ways with the Duggar family.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,'” the statement said. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

In December, a judge ruled that past child molestation allegations can be used in Josh’s ongoing trial.