THEN AND NOW: Child stars of your favorite reality shows

Talia Lakritz
Kendall kylie jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner, then and now. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
  • Both Kelly and Jack Osbourne of “The Osbournes” remain television personalities.
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are now media powerhouses after “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
  • Josh Duggar of “19 Kids and Counting” has pled not guilty to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography in an ongoing trial.
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson starred on TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” from 2012 to 2014.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson in a crown and sash.
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson in 2012. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
Thompson was just 5 when she starred on “Toddlers and Tiaras” before landing her own spinoff about competing in child beauty pageants. “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” was canceled in 2014 after reports emerged that Thompson’s mother “Mama June” was in a relationship with a convicted child molester.
Thompson went on to compete on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” and appear on a We TV show centered around her mother, “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson in 2019.
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson in 2019. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Thompson lives with her sister Pumpkin, who became her legal guardian after Mama June was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in March 2019. She pleaded not guilty that year.

Thompson, now a 15-year-old high school student, told Teen Vogue in August that she hopes to graduate, go to college, and become a nurse.

“I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I’m not anymore,” she said.

“The Osbournes,” featuring Ozzy Osbourne’s children Jack and Kelly, aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005.
Jack and Kelly Osbourne.
Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
“The Osbournes” helped launch the reality TV genre where a camera crew follows a family around to capture both mundane and drama-filled moments. Both Kelly and her younger brother, Jack, were teenagers during the run of the show, which won an Emmy in 2002.
Both Kelly and Jack remain television personalities.
Jack and Kelly Osbourne attend the 2019 American Music Awards.
Jack and Kelly Osbourne attend the 2019 American Music Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
Jack currently co-hosts “Portals to Hell” in which he and paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman investigate ghost sightings and other paranormal activity. He also acts occasionally and is set to appear in the drama “Silent Life” when it’s released in 2022.

Kelly co-hosted “Fashion Police” from 2010 to 2015. She has also made appearances on “The Talk,” “The View,” and “The Masked Singer.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were 12 and 10 respectively when “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” began airing in 2006.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner as kids.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The series followed the Kardashian-Jenner family’s drama-filled personal and professional lives. When the show began, Kendall and Kylie were mostly featured as the kid half-sisters of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé.
Of course, both became powerhouses in their own right — Kendall through modeling and Kylie through her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. JOHN FREDRICKS/AFP via Getty Images
Kendall became a supermodel and was the highest-paid model in the world in 2017, knocking Gisele Bundchen from the top of the list with $US22 ($AU31) million.

Kylie launched a successful makeup brand called Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, when she was 21, she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, although they later disputed that. Forbes now lists her worth at $US620 ($AU871) million. She is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler rose to fame on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.”
Mackenzie Ziegler (left) and Maddie Ziegler in 2012.
Mackenzie Ziegler (left) and Maddie Ziegler in 2012. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Zieglers appeared on “Dance Moms” from 2011 to 2016. The reality show followed their training and careers in competitive dance and show business, and the dynamics between the dancers, their mothers, and Abby Lee Dance Company owner Abby Lee Miller.
Maddie toured with Sia after appearing in several of her music videos and now works as an actress, and Mackenzie became a pop singer and influencer.
Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler in 2019.
Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Sia, who cast Maddie in music videos including “Elastic Heart” and “Chandelier,” came under fire for choosing her to play a girl with autism in her 2021 movie, “Music.” Sia repeatedly defended the decision. Maddie will also portray Velma in the film remake of “West Side Story,” which will be released in December.

Mackenzie released her second album, “Phases,” in 2018. Both have garnered millions of YouTube subscribers and Instagram and TikTok followers.

Jon and Kate Gosselin starred with their eight children on “Jon and Kate Plus 8” beginning in 2007.
Jon and Kate Gosselin with their kids in 2007.
Jon and Kate Gosselin with their kids in 2007. Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire/Getty Images
After the success of the 2006 TLC special “Surviving Sextuplets and Twins,” the Gosselins landed their own TV show. The series followed the lives of Jon and Kate, their twins Madelyn and Cara, and their toddler sextuplets: Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah.

When Jon and Kate divorced in 2009, the show was renamed “Kate Plus 8” and shifted to focusing on Kate’s life as a divorced mother. The show ended in 2011, then briefly returned from 2015 to 2016.

Kate now stars in “Kate Plus Date,” a show about her dating life.

Cara and Madelyn are rising juniors in college, and the 17-year-old sextuplets are split up between the two parents.
Cara and Madelyn Gosselin with their mother Kate in 2019.
Cara and Madelyn Gosselin with their mother Kate in 2019. Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Cara studies at Fordham University, where she is a member of the rowing team. Her twin sister, Madelyn, attends Syracuse University.

Kate has custody of four of the sextuplets — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah. Jon has custody of Collin and Hannah. Jon told Today in May 2020 that each group of kids is estranged from the other parent and siblings.

“I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together,” Jon said. “Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other, but I feel like there is an invisible wall.”

On “The Dr. Oz Show” in March 2021, he said he hoped they could reconnect.

“Now I can’t explain half the things I’ve done in the past or why I’ve done things but maybe those are table conversations we can have in person. I’m opening my house in open arms if they’re willing to come,” he said.

The 19 Duggar children starred in the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting” until the show was canceled in 2015 in the wake of a scandal involving the oldest child, Josh.
The Duggar family in 2007.
The Duggar family in 2007. Beth Hall/AP
There are 19 Duggar children: Joshua, Jana and John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie. They were all raised in a fundamentalist Christian household with strict rules regarding all aspects of their lifestyle including dress, media consumption, and dating.

The Duggars made their television debut with a TV special called “14 Children and Pregnant Again!” The popularity of the special led to their own show, “19 Kids and Counting,” which followed the family’s daily lives and milestones such as weddings and births.

In 2015, a police report surfaced that alleged their oldest son, Josh, had molested minor girls, including some of his sisters, when he was 14. Josh, whose wedding was featured on the show, was also revealed to be a paying member of Ashley Madison, a website for arranging extramarital affairs. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” and launched a new series, “Counting On,” without Josh and with minimal appearances by parents Michelle and Jim Bob.

The new “Counting On” show focused on the lives of the other adult Duggar children until another scandal resulted in the show’s cancellation.
The Duggar children sit down for an interview in 'Counting On.'
The Duggar children in ‘Counting On.’ TLC
Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, was fired from “Counting On” in 2017 after he tweeted transphobic messages about another TLC star, Jazz Jennings. The Dillards posted a YouTube video in November saying that they left the show in order to have more control over their lives. 

In another video, Jill and Derick said that they had not been paid for their appearances on the show and hired lawyers in order to recover the missing payments.

“There’s been some distancing there,” Jill said. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration.”

Some of the other Duggar girls have also made lifestyle changes as adults. Jana, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna have posted photos on social media of themselves wearing pants, which girls were not allowed to wear in their parents’ household.

In April 2021, Josh Duggar was back in the news after he was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said he faces 20 years in prison and fines of up to $US250,000 ($AU351,330) if he is convicted.

Jim Bob and Michelle posted a statement on their family website on April 30: “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

In statements issued to People and Us Weekly, TLC confirmed plans to part ways with the Duggar family.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,'” the statement said. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

In December, a judge ruled that past child molestation allegations can be used in Josh’s ongoing trial.

Gene Simmons’ children, Sophie and Nick, starred on “Gene Simmons: Family Jewels.”
Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed with their children Sophie and Nick.
Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed with their children Sophie and Nick. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
“Gene Simmons: Family Jewels” aired from 2006 to 2012. Similar to “The Osbournes,” the show followed KISS member Gene Simmons, his partner Shannon Tweed, and their two children.
Nick and Sophie both attended Pitzer College. Nick then became a comic book author and actor, and Sophie is a model, body-positivity activist, and singer.
Nick and Sophie Simmons in 2018.
Nick and Sophie Simmons in 2018. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON
Nick wrote and illustrated a manga-style comic book called “Incarnate,” but production stopped after he was accused of plagiarizing art and plotlines from other comic books. In a statement, he said he was inspired by artists he admired, “and I definitely want to apologize to any manga fans or fellow manga artists who feel I went too far.”

He has also been a contributor for The Huffington Post and dabbled in acting.

Sophie also moonlights as an actress, but mainly works as a model and body-positivity advocate. She is also a singer and released a single with Felix Cartal called “Mine” in 2020.

At 11 years old, singer Bianca Ryan won the first season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2006 with her show-stopping performances.
Bianca Ryan with Simon Cowell in 2006.
Bianca Ryan with Simon Cowell. Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Ryan sang ballads such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “I Am Changing” from “Dreamgirls” with a powerful voice that surprised audiences. Videos of her performances went viral

After her victory, she signed to Columbia Records and released a self-titled debut album.

After taking a break from the spotlight to finish school and heal from multiple surgeries, Ryan is making a comeback.
Bianca Ryan attends the Hakan Akkaya fashion show in February 2020.
Bianca Ryan attends the Hakan Akkaya fashion show in February 2020. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Hakan Akkaya
Ryan took a break from performing to finish high school. She also had two surgeries to repair a paralyzed vocal cord, and stomach surgery due to her high risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Fully recovered, Ryan returned to her roots to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019, and she released a new EP called “The Reintroduction” featuring original music.

Grace VanderWaal became the second child to win “America’s Got Talent” when she competed on season 11.
Grace VanderWaal on 'America's Got Talent.'
Grace VanderWaal on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
At 12 years old, VanderWaal wowed the judges with original songs played on her ukulele.
VanderWaal has since released an album and starred in a movie on Disney+.
Grace VanderWaal attends the premiere of 'Stargirl.'
Grace VanderWaal attends the premiere of ‘Stargirl.’ Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
After her win, VanderWaal released an album called “Just The Beginning” and an EP called “Perfectly Imperfect” featuring her original songs. She also played the titular character in the 2020 Disney+ movie “Stargirl” adapted from the popular young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli. She’ll also star in the upcoming “Hollywood Stargirl.”
About the Author
Talia Lakritz