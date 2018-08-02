Child stars who quit Hollywood for good

- Some child stars struggle to keep up their careers, while others choose to ditch Hollywood.
- Carrie Henn, who played Newt in “Aliens,” never acted again and became a teacher.
- Other recognizable child stars went on to become veterinarians, fashion designers, or car salesmen.
But, of course, she’s best known for her role as Sam Puckett in “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.” The show began in 2007 when she was 15, and she played Sam for seven more years, through 2014.
She returned to acting in 2020 for a one-woman show she wrote called “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Although the show continued through 2021, she called it a one-time thing during a 2021 episode of her podcast “Empty Inside.”
“I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing — it’s going great. I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it,” she said.
“My experience with acting is, I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed,” she continued. “My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing.”
In 2022, she’s releasing her memoir, also called “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”
After that, she explored a successful film career with roles in movies like “What a Girl Wants,” “Big Fat Liar,” “She’s the Man,” and “Sydney White.” Bynes also starred in the WB sitcom “What I Like About You” from 2002 to 2006.
“I found her to be so unbelievably refreshing. She’s so, so talented, so funny. Working with her, I felt like it was what Lucille Ball must have been like early on. She was that good,” said Kathie Lee Gifford in 2013 of working with a young Bynes.
“Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” read the tweet. “”If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first.”
Two years later, Bynes was repeatedly in the headlines for multiple arrests. She was charged with a DUI after a 2012 incident, but the charges were later dismissed and she was given three years probation. Again, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2014, but the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office decided not to bring charges. She also made headlines for erratic posts on social media regarding Rihanna, Drake, and the NYPD.
Bynes gave one of her first interviews in years in 2018 with Paper magazine, detailing her drug abuse, her mental health struggles, and her intentions to graduate from fashion school.
After Bynes started a fire in a stranger’s driveway in 2013, she was hospitalized involuntarily for 72 hours for mental evaluation, and Bynes’ parents asked the court to create a temporary conservatorship.
Her mother, Lynn Organ, was ultimately granted legal control of her daughter’s financial and medical decisions. Last year, a judge reinstated the conservatorship until at least 2023.
In February 2022, the actress filed to end her conservatorship, according to her lawyer. A hearing is set for March.
Even though she said in March 2012 that she was done with film acting, she appeared in an episode of “Broad City” in 2016 and voiced a character in the third season of “BoJack Horseman.” She also voices a recurring character in “Big Hero 6: The Series” and multiple characters in “Helluva Boss.”
According to Wilson’s website, you can also find her writing on Elle.com, McSweeney’s, The New York Times, Reductress, Vanity Fair.com, The Daily Beast, Jezebel, Cracked, Talkhouse Film, and The Toast.
In 2021, she wrote a personal essay for the New York Times about how she was sexualized as a child star.
“It was cute when 10-year-olds sent me letters saying they were in love with me. It was not when 50-year-old men did,” she wrote.
She began her acting career at age 3, in 1932. From there she won a Juvenile Academy Award in 1935, and was the biggest movie star in Hollywood from 1935 to 1938.
Temple ran for Congress in 1967, but lost. However, just two years later she was appointed to represent the US at the United Nations. She then became the US ambassador to Ghana in 1974, holding the position until 1976, when she was appointed chief of protocol of the US, a position she held for a year.
She returned to diplomacy in 1989 when she was appointed by President Reagan as the ambassador to Czechoslovakia until 1992.
Temple died in 2014 at age 85, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
She went on to win the show, and headlined the interactive Las Vegas show, “The Voice: Neon Dreams.”
Porter, now a mom of two, has been candid about her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, and has been sober since 2007.
Porter also runs a blog with her partner Celia Behar, called Lil’ Mamas, and offers voice coaching.
They made their way back to network TV with shows “So Little Time” and “Two of a Kind,” but neither lasted more than a season.
The twins also starred in 2004 rom-com “New York Minute,” which was their first theatrical release since 1995’s “It Takes Two.” “New York Minute” also was the last thing they acted in together.
She attended school while filming, and graduated from high school at age 13.
Her older sister Danielle, on the other hand, has continued to act and is currently starring as Caitlin Snow on The CW’s “The Flash.” She made her directorial debut during the show’s fifth season.
After that, she appeared in multiple made-for-TV movies, and made a cameo appearance in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”
Richards, 41, is more focused on her art nowadays, and runs her own gallery. She did make a return to TV in 2013, with a role in “Battledogs,” but it was just a one-time thing.
She married Mark Bolton in January 2013. The couple have a daughter.
You might also recognize her from disaster movie “Independence Day,” or rom-com “The Beautician and the Beast.”
Now, Jakub, 43, is focused on her blog, motivational speaking, and yoga. She created a yoga class specifically for veterans. She’s also written two books: a memoir, “You Look Like That Girl,” in 2015, and a book detailing her struggles with anxiety, “Not Just Me,” in 2017.
In her personal life, Jakub is married to longtime partner Jeremy Jones.
Danny was Lloyd’s first role, and, it turns out, his second-to-last one. He only appeared in one more project, “Will: G. Gordon Liddy,” a TV movie in 1982, before “retiring” from acting at age 9.
He also had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the 2019 “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep” as a spectator at a baseball game — the character of Danny was taken over by Ewan McGregor.
The studio was prepared to offer Ostrum a three-movie deal, but he declined.
He is now a veterinarian.
“Acting was fine, but I wanted something more steady, and the key is to find something that you love doing, and that’s what my profession has given to me,” Ostrum told the American Veterinary Medical Association in an interview in 2000.
Even though he keeps a low profile, he does stay involved with his community, and goes around to public schools to talk about his time on “Willy Wonka,” and his time as a vet.
Even though she didn’t love acting, she was talented. Henn ended up winning a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for her performance as Newt.
“I would miss being in the classroom,” Henn told People in 2001, “I love being in there with the kids.”
She did make an appearance at the Comic Con 30th Anniversary panel for “Aliens” in 2016, alongside cast members Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton.
After “Phantom Menace” in 1999, Lloyd reprised his role as Anakin’s voice in five more video games. He also had a role in “Madison,” which was filmed in 2000 but wasn’t released until 2005.
He returned to the role for video games but ultimately left acting behind and attended Columbia College in Chicago, where he studied film.
TMZ reported that Lloyd was arrested in South Carolina in 2015 following a high-speed car chase. He was charged with alleged “reckless driving, failure to stop, resisting arrest, and driving without a license.”
In 2016, TMZ reported that Lloyd was reportedly transferred from jail to a psychiatric facility, after an alleged diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, which was confirmed with a statement from his family in 2020. He also has anosognosia, which is defined as a “lack of insight” of symptoms.
Other roles in the ’90s included multi-episode appearances in “Good Advice,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher,” “The Simple Life,” and “Party of Five.” He also had a memorable “Seinfeld” appearance as a boy who had a crush on Elaine.
But perhaps most notably (besides “Sleepless in Seattle”) was his tenure as the voice of TJ Detweiler on “Recess,” an iconic ’90s cartoon. He played TJ for 28 episodes, plus two TV movies.
According to ET Canada in 2018, he is now in the automobile industry. According to his LinkedIn page, Malinger works as a sales manager at Keyes Automotive Group.
