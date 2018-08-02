Child stars who quit Hollywood for good

McCurdy confirmed in March 2021 that she has retired from acting. She said she is “so ashamed” of her previous roles.

After “Sam & Cat” ended in 2014, McCurdy appeared in sporadic episodes of shows, and she starred in the sci-fi series “Between,” which was canceled after two seasons in 2016.

She returned to acting in 2020 for a one-woman show she wrote called “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Although the show continued through 2021, she called it a one-time thing during a 2021 episode of her podcast “Empty Inside.”

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing — it’s going great. I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it,” she said.

“My experience with acting is, I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed,” she continued. “My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing.”

In 2022, she’s releasing her memoir, also called “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”