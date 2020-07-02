13 child stars who quit Hollywood for good

Bettmann/Getty Images Shirley Temple left Hollywood behind to pursue politics.

The life of a child star is a difficult one, filled with pressure, temptations, and other harmful things.

The task of switching from child star to adult star is tricky, which is why some child stars ditch Hollywood altogether.

Carrie Henn, aka Newt from “Aliens,” never acted again. Newt was her first and last role.

Being a child star and growing up in the public eye is hard – just ask Lindsay Lohan, Drew Barrymore, and Jason Bateman. But while some actors continue on to have a thriving careers into adulthood, others choose to leave Hollywood behind completely, citing a desire for a normal life.

From Mara Wilson (“Matilda,” “Mrs. Doubtfire”) to the most iconic child star ever, Shirley Temple, here are 13 child actors that gave up acting.

Mara Wilson is best remembered for playing the titular character in 1996 film “Matilda.”

TriStar Pictures Wilson in ‘Matilda.’

Wilson was just 6 years old when she made her on-screen debut in “Mrs. Doubtfire” in 1993. In the next seven years, she racked up an impressive nine more roles, in movies like “Matilda,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and “Thomas and the Magic Railroad.”

Wilson, now 32, retired from acting in 2000 at age 13. She’s since become a successful author and journalist.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards Wilson attends the 9th Annual Shorty Awards on April 23, 2017.

After her role in “Thomas and the Magic Railroad,” Wilson, then 13, decided to step back from the acting scene. She attended NYU to study film and graduated in 2009. She’s since published a memoir, “Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame,” and written a play called “Sheeple.”

Even though she said in March 2012 that she was done with film acting, she appeared in an episode of “Broad City” in 2016 and voiced a character in the third season of “BoJack Horseman.” She also voices a recurring character in “Big Hero 6: The Series.”

According to Wilson’s website, you can also find her writing on Elle.com, McSweeney’s, The New York Times, Reductress, Vanity Fair.com, The Daily Beast, Jezebel, Cracked, Talkhouse Film, and The Toast – essentially, she’s a bona-fide journalist.

Shirley Temple began acting at age 3, and became Hollywood’s biggest box office draw in the ’30s.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Shirley Temple.

Who hasn’t heard of Shirley Temple? From the inescapable “Animal Crackers in My Soup” commercials to starring as Heidi in “Heidi,” Temple appeared in 43 movies over a 17-year period.

She began her acting career at age 3, in 1932. From there she won a Juvenile Academy Award in 1935, and was the biggest movie star in Hollywood from 1935 to 1938.

By 1950, at age 22, Temple had officially retired from acting. She proceeded to leave Hollywood behind for politics.

AP Temple displaying some of her awards, January 1989.

By the time Temple was 12 years old, she had appeared in 43 different films. But just 10 years later, at age 22, she retired from film altogether, drastically changing her career path.

Temple ran for Congress in 1967, but lost. However, just two years later she was appointed to represent the US at the United Nations. She then became the US ambassador to Ghana in 1974, holding the position until 1976, when she was appointed chief of protocol of the US, a position she held for a year.

She returned to diplomacy in 1989 when she was appointed by President Reagan as the ambassador to Czechoslovakia until 1992.

Temple passed away in 2014 at age 85, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Amanda Bynes starred in her very own sketch show, “The Amanda Show,” as a teenager.

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty Images Amanda Bynes in 2000.

Bynes began acting when she was just 10 years old, as part of the Nickelodeon sketch show “All That.” She was so popular that she received her own entire show, “The Amanda Show,” by the age of 13. It ended in 2002.

After that, she explored a successful film career with roles in movies like “What a Girl Wants,” “Big Fat Liar,” “She’s the Man,” and “Sydney White.” Bynes also starred in the WB sitcom “What I Like About You” from 2002 to 2006.

“I found her to be so unbelievably refreshing. She’s so, so talented, so funny. Working with her, I felt like it was what Lucille Ball must have been like early on. She was that good,” said Kathie Lee Gifford of working with a young Bynes.

After appearing in “Easy A,” Bynes announced on Twitter in 2010 that she was retiring from acting. She has since publicly dealt with addiction and mental health issues.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Bynes in 2015.

Bynes, who is now 34, announced her retirement on Twitter when she was just 24 years old. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” read the tweet. “”If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first.”

Two years later, Bynes was repeatedly in the headlines for multiple arrests. She was charged with a DUI after a 2012 incident, but the charges were later dismissed and she was given three years probation. Again, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2014, but the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office decided not to bring charges. She also made headlines for erratic posts on social media regarding Rihanna, Drake, and the NYPD.

Bynes gave one of her first interviews in years in 2018 with Paper Magazine, detailing her drug abuse, her mental health struggles, and her intentions to graduate from fashion school.

Most recently, Bynes announced she was engaged on social media to Paul Michael, though the pair broke up a few weeks later. In March, she was reportedly ordered by a judge to enter a psychiatric facility, according to Page Six.

Alisan Porter is most famous for her role as Curly Sue in the 1991 movie of the same name.

Warner Bros. Pictures Porter in ‘Curly Sue.’

Porter appeared on “Star Search” and won, making her the youngest winner ever – she was only 5. Five years later, she starred in “Curly Sue,” an episode of “The Golden Girls,” and TV movie “When You Remember Me.”

After the ’90s, Porter sparingly appeared on TV and film, and concentrated on her schoolwork. She re-entered the spotlight in 2016 as a singer on “The Voice,” which she ended up winning.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Porter attends the Brady Centre’s Bear Awards Gala on June 7, 2017.

Porter, 39, appeared in a few things here and there in the 2000s, but mainly focused on living a normal life. She resurfaced on the 10th season of “The Voice,” where she wowed the judges – and then shocked them by revealing that she was Curly Sue.

She went on to win the show, and headlined the interactive Las Vegas show, “The Voice: Neon Dreams.”

Porter, now a mum of two, has been candid about her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, and has been sober since 2007.

Porter also currently runs a blog with her partner Celia Behar, called Lil’ Mamas.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first stole our hearts as Michelle Tanner on “Full House,” and proceeded to build a media empire.

Brenda Chase/Stringer/Getty Images The Olsen twins at the premiere of ‘Spice World’ in 1998.

The Olsen twins were infants when they began starring on “Full House” in 1987, and were 9 years old when it ended. They also starred in multiple direct-to-video specials, like “You’re Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley’s…” and “The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley,” plus direct-to-video movies such as “Holiday in the Sun” and “Our Lips are Sealed.”

They made their way back to network TV with shows “So Little Time” and “Two of a Kind,” but neither lasted more than a season.

The twins also starred in 2004 rom-com “New York Minute,” which was their first theatrical release since 1995’s “It Takes Two.” “New York Minute” also was the last thing they acted in together.

The Olsen twins are still hugely famous, but now it’s for their clothing lines and personal lives — not their acting. Mary-Kate continued to act after “New York Minute,” but both have now retired.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen during the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards Winners Walk on June 4, 2018.

The twins, 34, are still in the public eye. Mary-Kate continued to act – she was in 2011’s “Beastly,” and had a recurring role on season three of “Weeds” in 2007. But both twins announced in 2012 that they were officially retiring from acting to focus on their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, which they launched in 2007.

Kay Panabaker made her on-screen debut at age 12. She’s best remembered by her roles as Nikki in “Summerland,” and Jenny in the 2009 “Fame” remake.

Disney–ABC Domestic Television Panabaker in ‘No Ordinary Family.’

Kay Panabaker, often alongside her sister Danielle, appeared in a few Disney Channel shows and movies, including “American Dragon Jake Long,” “Phil of the Future,” and “Read It and Weep.”

She attended school while filming, and graduated from high school at age 13.

Panabaker hasn’t acted since 2012 — her last role was voice-acting in “Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3.” She’s now an animal keeper at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Panabaker in 2011.

Panabaker, 30, studied zoology at UCLA, and has subsequently began working at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Her older sister Danielle, on the other hand, has continued to act and is currently starring as Caitlin Snow on The CW’s “The Flash.” She made her directorial debut during the show’s fifth season.

Ariana Richards will forever be remembered for her role as Lex Murphy in 1993 sci-fi blockbuster “Jurassic Park.”

Jurassic Park / YouTube screencap Richards in ‘Jurassic Park.’

Richards was 14 years old when she starred in “Jurassic Park” as Lex, one of the grandchildren of Jurassic Park’s creator John Hammond. Even though it was her first big role, she had started acting six years prior, in a 1987 episode of “The Golden Girls.”

After that, she appeared in multiple made-for-TV movies, and made a cameo appearance in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

Richards made her last on-screen appearance in 2001 in direct-to-video movie “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection.” She’s now more focused on painting.

David Livingston/Getty Images) Richards attends the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ at on June 12, 2018.

In 2001, Richards was 22. Before her role in “Tremors,” she had already taken a three-year break, graduating from Skidmore College in 2001.

Richards, 40, is more focused on her art nowadays, and runs her own gallery. She did make a return to TV in 2013, with a role in “Battledogs,” but it was just a one-time thing.

She married Mark Bolton in January 2013. The couple have a daughter.

Lisa Jakub played Lydia in 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” as well as Alicia in the 1996 disaster epic “Independence Day.”

Paramount Pictures Jakub in ‘The Beautician and the Beast.’

Jakub starred alongside fellow child star Mara Wilson in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” when she was 15. Her first role though was in 1985 drama “Eleni,” when she was only seven.

You might also recognise her from disaster movie “Independence Day,” or rom-com “The Beautician and the Beast.”

Jakub retired from acting at age 22, and is now a successful author and yoga instructor.

YouTube/Matt Telhelm Lisa Jakub in 2019.

Jakub’s last role was in “The Royal Diaries: Isabel – Jewel of Castilla,” a TV movie from 2000.

Now, Jakub, 41, is focused on her blog, motivational speaking, and yoga. She created a yoga class specifically for veterans. She’s also written two books: a memoir, “You Look Like That Girl,” in 2015, and a book detailing her struggles with anxiety, “Not Just Me,” in 2017.

In her personal life, Jakub is married to longtime partner Jeremy Jones.

Danny Lloyd played the supernaturally gifted Danny Torrance in 1980 horror classic “The Shining.”

Warner Bros. Lloyd in ‘The Shining.’

In a movie with no shortage of scares, Danny Torrance provides quite a few unsettling moments in “The Shining.”

Danny was Lloyd’s first role, and, it turns out, his second-to-last one. He only appeared in one more project, “Will: G. Gordon Liddy,” a TV movie in 1982, before “retiring” from acting at age 9.

Lloyd is now a biology professor at a community college in Kentucky, and he rarely speaks publicly.

YouTube/fansoffilmmusic Lloyd at a 2009 convention in Kentucky.

Lloyd, 47, told The Guardian that he’s currently a biology professor in Kentucky. He’s also married with four kids. When asked if he had any regrets about doing “The Shining,” he said, “No. I don’t regret trying acting. When I decided to stop, I don’t regret that either. At the end of the day, it’s not a huge deal.”

Peter Ostrum’s first and only role was as Charlie Bucket in 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Paramount Pictures Ostrum in ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.’

Ostrum was 12 years old when he was cast as Charlie in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” He was discovered by talent agents in Cleveland while acting in a play. After a relatively lengthy casting process, he was told to be in Munich, Germany, in the next 10 days to begin filming.

The studio was prepared to offer Ostrum a three-movie deal, but he declined.

Now, Ostrum is a veterinarian in upstate New York.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Ostrum in 2014.

Ostrum, 62, decided to ditch the acting business after “Willy Wonka” – it just wasn’t for him. He decided to keep his role as Charlie private from almost everyone in his life, including his wife, who he didn’t tell until right before she was going to meet his mother.

“Acting was fine, but I wanted something more steady, and the key is to find something that you love doing, and that’s what my profession has given to me,” Ostrum said of his current career. Even though he keeps a low profile, he does stay involved with his community, and goes around to public schools to talk about his time on “Willy Wonka,” and his time as a vet.

Carrie Henn’s first and last movie role was Newt in 1986’s “Aliens.”

20th Century Fox Henn in ‘Aliens.’

Henn was only 9 years old when she was cast as space orphan Newt in “Aliens” – and she had no prior acting experience. The film’s director, James Cameron, said “There was a quiet, soulful quality that I was looking for with the character. [Henn] had it.”

Even though she didn’t love acting, she was talented. Henn ended up winning a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for her performance as Newt.

Henn hasn’t acted since 1986, though she has appeared as herself in a few specials about the making of “Aliens.” She became a teacher instead.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for WIRED Henn during Comic-Con International 2016.

Henn, 44, never appeared as an actress again after “Aliens.” She instead became a teacher and has no regrets.

“I would miss being in the classroom,” Henn told People in 2001, “I love being in there with the kids.”

She did make an appearance at the Comic Con 30th Anniversary panel for “Aliens” in 2016, alongside cast members Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton.

Jake Lloyd appeared in four episodes of “ER” in 1996, but his breakthrough role was Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s “Star Wars Episode I — The Phantom Menace.”

Lucasfilm Lloyd in ‘The Phantom Menace.’

Eight-year-old Lloyd had some big shoes to fill when he was cast as Anakin Skywalker – he had to play a sweet, innocent kid, but portray enough darkness to eventually convincingly grow up to become Darth Vader.

After “Phantom Menace” in 1999, Lloyd reprised his role as Anakin’s voice in five more video games. He also had a role in “Madison,” which was filmed in 2000 but wasn’t released until 2005.

Lloyd stopped acting by age 12, and has had a rough go of it since his “Star Wars” days. He was arrested in 2015 for reckless driving.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office/AP Images Lloyd’s 2015 mugshot.

Lloyd, 31, told The Daily Telegraph that kids at school bullied him after “The Phantom Menace,” and that he felt so much vitriol towards the film that he destroyed all of his “Star Wars” memorabilia.

TMZ reported that Lloyd was arrested in South Carolina in 2015 following a high-speed car chase. He was charged with alleged “reckless driving, failure to stop, resisting arrest, and driving without a licence.”

In 2016, TMZ reported that Lloyd was reportedly transferred from jail to a psychiatric facility, after an alleged diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, which was confirmed with a statement from his family in 2020. He also has anosognosia, which is defined as a “lack of insight” of symptoms.

