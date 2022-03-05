WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Child stars who were nominated for Oscars

When asked in a 2020 CBS Sunday Morning interview if she hoped to win another Oscar, she responded, “No. Because that’s not why I’m in it. Would I like that? I guess. For me, the biggest achievement would be that I did the best audition that I could do, that I got the role that I really wanted, and that I’m self-supporting through my own contributions.”
At 14 years old, Jodie Foster was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the 1976 film “Taxi Driver.”
Foster got her start on TV shows such as “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “The Doris Day Show.”
Foster went on to win two Academy Awards for best actress.
Foster won best actress for “The Accused” and “Silence of the Lambs.” She was also nominated in 1995 for her role in “Nell.”
She most recently appeared in “Hotel Artemis” and “The Mauritanian.”
In 1980, Justin Henry earned an Oscar nod for best supporting actor at age 8 for “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and he remains the youngest Oscar nominee in history.
As a teenager, he starred as Mike Baker in “Sixteen Candles.”
Henry has continued to act occasionally in film and TV, but he hasn’t appeared in anything recently.
Henry’s last onscreen role was in 2014 as Caine in “Reaper.” He also appeared on TV with roles in “Brothers & Sisters” in 2010 and “My Own Worst Enemy” in 2008, as well as a 2013 episode of the reality show “Celebrity Ghost Stories.”
Anna Paquin won best supporting actress for “The Piano” at the 1994 Oscars when she was 11 years old.
Of her Oscar win, she told The Guardian in 2019, “That was a combination of [co-star] Holly Hunter being an amazing actress, Jane [Campion] being an extraordinary director and me being in the right place at the right time. I had no idea what I was doing. It’s given me this amazing life, but it’s not the highlight of my career.”
Of her greatest achievement, she said, “I hope that’s yet to come.”
Haley Joel Osment was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in “The Sixth Sense.”
Osment was 10 years old when he delivered his iconic line, “I see dead people.”
He has continued acting in movies and TV shows, as well as voiceover work.
After appearing in movies throughout his childhood, he studied at New York University and did “work practically no one saw for a long time,” he told The Guardian in 2020, before slowly appearing onscreen again.
Osment most recently appeared in the TV series “Goliath” and lent his voice to “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” “American Dad!,” “Star Trek: Lower Deck,” “Robot Chicken,” and the video game “Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.”
In 2004, Keisha Castle-Hughes earned a best actress nomination for her role in “Whale Rider.”