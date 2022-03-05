WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Child stars who were nominated for Oscars

O’Neal remains known for films such as “The Runaways,” “Little Darlings,” and “The Bad News Bears.”

Now 58, she remains in Hollywood and appeared in the 2021 film “Not To Forget.” She has also landed roles on TV shows such as “Criminal Minds,” “Sex and the City,” and “Rescue Me.”

When asked in a 2020 CBS Sunday Morning interview if she hoped to win another Oscar, she responded, “No. Because that’s not why I’m in it. Would I like that? I guess. For me, the biggest achievement would be that I did the best audition that I could do, that I got the role that I really wanted, and that I’m self-supporting through my own contributions.”