Search

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Child stars who were nominated for Oscars

Talia Lakritz

A composite image of Haley Joel Osment at the 2000 Academy Awards (left) and today.
Haley Joel Osment at the 2000 Academy Awards (left) and today. Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images, Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.
  • Quvenzhané Wallis holds the record for youngest best actress nominee — she was 9.
  • Saoirse Ronan been nominated for best actress three times since her first nomination at 14.
  • Hailee Steinfeld also earned a nomination at 14. She now stars in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus.
Patty McCormack was nominated for best supporting actress for “The Bad Seed” in 1957 at age 11.
Patty McCormack in 'The Bad Seed' in 1954.
Patty McCormack. AP
Both McCormack and her co-star Eileen Heckart lost the best supporting actress Oscar to Dorothy Malone for her role in “Written on the Wind.”
Now 76, McCormack continues to act in TV shows and TV movies.
Patty McCormack in 2019
Patty McCormack in 2019. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM
McCormack has acted steadily since her childhood.

In recent years, she’s had small recurring roles in TV shows including “The Sopranos,” in which she played Liz La Cerva in multiple episodes, and “Hart of Dixie,” playing Sylvie Stephens-Wilkes.

She’s also appeared on shows such as “Scandal,” “Supernatural,” and “General Hospital,” and she most recently appeared in “Hawaii Five-O” and “Dirty John.”

Tatum O’Neal won the best supporting actress Oscar at age 10 for her performance in “Paper Moon” in 1973.
Tatum O'Neal at the Oscars
Tatum O’Neal. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
O’Neal is still the youngest Academy Award winner in a competitive category (Shirley Temple won an honorary Oscar at age 6 in 1935).
O’Neal remains known for films such as “The Runaways,” “Little Darlings,” and “The Bad News Bears.”
Tatum O'Neal in 2016
Tatum O’Neal. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images
In the decades since her win, O’Neal has been open about her struggles with addiction and abuse while growing up.

Now 58, she remains in Hollywood and appeared in the 2021 film “Not To Forget.” She has also landed roles on TV shows such as “Criminal Minds,” “Sex and the City,” and “Rescue Me.”

When asked in a 2020 CBS Sunday Morning interview if she hoped to win another Oscar, she responded, “No. Because that’s not why I’m in it. Would I like that? I guess. For me, the biggest achievement would be that I did the best audition that I could do, that I got the role that I really wanted, and that I’m self-supporting through my own contributions.”

At 14 years old, Jodie Foster was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the 1976 film “Taxi Driver.”
Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro in 'Taxi Driver.'
Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver.’ Columbia Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images
Foster got her start on TV shows such as “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “The Doris Day Show.”
Foster went on to win two Academy Awards for best actress.
Actress Jodi Foster at a premiere
Jodi Foster. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Foster won best actress for “The Accused” and “Silence of the Lambs.” She was also nominated in 1995 for her role in “Nell.”

She most recently appeared in “Hotel Artemis” and “The Mauritanian.”

In 1980, Justin Henry earned an Oscar nod for best supporting actor at age 8 for “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and he remains the youngest Oscar nominee in history.
Justin Henry at the Oscars in 1980
Justin Henry arrives at the 1980 Academy Awards. Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Henry had no prior acting experience before starring in the film alongside Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman.

As a teenager, he starred as Mike Baker in “Sixteen Candles.”

Henry has continued to act occasionally in film and TV, but he hasn’t appeared in anything recently.
Justin Henry in 2019
Justin Henry at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA
Henry’s last onscreen role was in 2014 as Caine in “Reaper.” He also appeared on TV with roles in “Brothers & Sisters” in 2010 and “My Own Worst Enemy” in 2008, as well as a 2013 episode of the reality show “Celebrity Ghost Stories.”
Anna Paquin won best supporting actress for “The Piano” at the 1994 Oscars when she was 11 years old.
Anna Paquin holds an Oscar in 1994
Anna Paquin in 1994. Paul Harris/Getty Images
Paquin played Flora, the daughter of a mute woman. She became the second-youngest Oscar winner in history.
Paquin most recently starred in “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” alongside Zachary Levi and Dennis Quaid.
Anna paquin january 2020
Anna Paquin. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paquin starred in HBO’s “True Blood” between 2008 and 2014. She also starred in the TV shows “Flack” and “The Affair.”

Of her Oscar win, she told The Guardian in 2019, “That was a combination of [co-star] Holly Hunter being an amazing actress, Jane [Campion] being an extraordinary director and me being in the right place at the right time. I had no idea what I was doing. It’s given me this amazing life, but it’s not the highlight of my career.”

Of her greatest achievement, she said, “I hope that’s yet to come.”

Haley Joel Osment was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in “The Sixth Sense.”
Haley Joel Osment arriving at the 2000 Academy Awards.
Haley Joel Osment arriving at the 2000 Academy Awards. Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
Osment was 10 years old when he delivered his iconic line, “I see dead people.”
He has continued acting in movies and TV shows, as well as voiceover work.
Haley Joel Osment in 'Entourage.'
Haley Joel Osment. Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.
After appearing in movies throughout his childhood, he studied at New York University and did “work practically no one saw for a long time,” he told The Guardian in 2020, before slowly appearing onscreen again.

Osment most recently appeared in the TV series “Goliath” and lent his voice to “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” “American Dad!,” “Star Trek: Lower Deck,” “Robot Chicken,” and the video game “Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.”

In 2004, Keisha Castle-Hughes earned a best actress nomination for her role in “Whale Rider.”
Keisha Castle-Hughes at the 2004 Oscars.
Keisha Castle-Hughes at the 2004 Oscars. Vince Bucci/Getty Images
At 13 years old, Castle-Hughes set the new record for youngest best actress nominee, which she held until 2013. 
Now 31, Castle-Hughes currently stars as special agent Hannah Gibson in “FBI: Most Wanted.”
Keisha Castle-Hughes of 'FBI: Most Wanted.'
Keisha Castle-Hughes of ‘FBI: Most Wanted.’ David Livingston/Getty Images
She has also starred in the TV shows “Manhunt,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Roadies.”
Abigail Breslin earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006.
Abigail Breslin at the 2007 Oscars
Abigail Breslin on the Oscars red carpet in 2007. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
At 10 years old, she was one of the youngest actors ever to be nominated for an Academy Award.
Breslin played “Baby” in a 2017 remake of “Dirty Dancing” and appeared in the TV show “Scream Queens.”
Abigail Breslin at an event
Abigail Breslin. David Crotty/Getty Images
Her latest roles were Allison in “Stillwater” and Salem Magnotti in the TV series “The Cannibals.” She also appeared in Little Rock in “Zombieland: Double Tap” in 2019.
Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best supporting actress at age 14 for her role in “Atonement” in 2008.
Saoirse Ronan at the Oscars in 2008.
Saoirse Ronan at the Oscars in 2008. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ronan played 13-year-old Briony Tallis, who accuses her older sister’s lover of a crime he didn’t commit.
She has since been nominated for best actress three times for her performances in “Brooklyn,” “Lady Bird,” and “Little Women.”
Saoirse Ronan at the Oscars
Saoirse Ronan. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She hasn’t won an Oscar — yet.

Ronan starred alongside Kate Winslet in “Ammonite,” and appeared in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” She’s set to star as Constable Stalker in “See How They Run” later this year.

Hailee Steinfeld’s performance in 2010’s “True Grit” earned her a nomination for best supporting actress.
Hailee Steinfeld at the Oscars in 2011
Hailee Steinfeld. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Steinfeld was 14 years old at the 2011 Oscars.
Steinfeld currently stars as Kate Bishop in the Marvel series “Hawkeye.”
Hailee Steinfeld in 2020.
Hailee Steinfeld in 2020. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Steinfeld is known for roles in films such as “The Edge of Seventeen” and “Pitch Perfect 3.” She also played poet Emily Dickinson in Apple TV’s “Dickinson.”

In addition to her acting, Steinfeld is a pop star who released her debut album, “Haiz,” in 2015. Some of her songs have gone platinum multiple times, including “Love Myself” and “Starving.”

Quvenzhané Wallis was 9 years old when she was nominated for best actress for “Beasts of the Southern Wild” in 2013.
Quvenzhane Wallis at the Oscars
Quvenzhané Wallis. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Wallis holds the record for youngest best actress nominee in history. 
Wallis went on to play the titular role in a 2014 film adaptation of “Annie” and star as Kyra in “Black-ish.”
Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhane Wallis in 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
She currently stars in “Swagger,” a TV series based on Kevin Durant’s experience playing youth basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union.

Wallis also made a cameo in Beyoncé’s music video for “All Night” in 2016.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Talia Lakritz