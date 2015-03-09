See what 30 young stars from the '90s are doing today

YouTube/blossomfanchannel Mayim Bialik from ‘Blossom’ is on one of television’s biggest shows right now.

In the ’90s, Mayim Bialik was a teen sensation on NBC’s “Blossom.”

She quietly disappeared from the limelight voicing a few cartoon characters until she joined CBS’ comedy “The Big Bang Theory” in 2010.

Bialik’s not the only star from the ’90s working in Hollywood today.

But some former young stars have faded from ubiquity. For example, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, whose poster adorned many teenage girls’ walls, keeps a low profile.

We’ve compiled 30 stars who were huge in the ’90s to see what they’re up to now.

