See what 30 young stars from the '90s are doing today

YouTube/blossomfanchannelMayim Bialik from ‘Blossom’ is on one of television’s biggest shows right now.
In the ’90s, Mayim Bialik was a teen sensation on NBC’s “Blossom.”
She quietly disappeared from the limelight voicing a few cartoon characters until she joined CBS’ comedy “The Big Bang Theory” in 2010.
Bialik’s not the only star from the ’90s working in Hollywood today.
But some former young stars have faded from ubiquity. For example, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, whose poster adorned many teenage girls’ walls, keeps a low profile.
We’ve compiled 30 stars who were huge in the ’90s to see what they’re up to now.
Here's Kel Mitchell from 'Kenan & Kel,' the wildly popular Nickelodeon series. He faded out of the spotlight after he auditioned with Kenan for a spot on 'Saturday Night Live' -- and lost out.
Today, Mitchell maintains a low profile doing comedy shows. He's had a few bit roles co-hosting the dance competition series 'Dance 360' and briefly returning to Nickelodeon on the now-canceled 'Sam & Cat.'
In the '90s, Mayim Bialik was known as Blossom, a teenage girl living with her father and two brothers.
Bayik left acting to become a neuroscientist. She stayed under the radar until 2010, when she landed a role on CBS' hit series 'The Big Bang Theory.' Bayik also runs a popular blog for Kveller, a website that targets Jewish mothers.
Melissa Joan Hart played Clarissa on the Nickelodeon series 'Clarissa Explains It All' and Sabrina on the ABC series 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch. '
Today, Hart is a mother of two and stars on the ABC Family show 'Melissa & Joey.' She released a book in 2013, 'Melissa Explains It All,' detailing her adventures in Hollywood.
Today, Maronna prefers to work behind the scenes as an electrician. He hosts a podcast with his former 'Pete & Pete' co-star, Danny Tamberelli, called 'The Adventures of Danny & Mike.'
Danny Tamberelli played the mischievous younger brother, Little Pete, on 'The Adventures Of Pete And Pete.' He also starred on the Nickelodeon sketch series, 'All That,' and made frequent appearances on the game show 'Figure It Out.'
Now, Tamberelli is in a folk band. In addition to working on his podcast, he writes and performs sketch comedy with ManBoobs Comedy.
Rachael Leigh Cook played Prinze's ugly duckling-turned-beautiful-swan love interest in 'She's All That.'
Freddie Prinze Jr. was every teenage girl's crush in the '90s, starring in 'She's All That' and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'
Prinze married his 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. They have two children together. He keeps a lower profile, and he has lent his voice to 'Star Wars: Rebels.' Prinze has also guest-starred on several TV shows, including '24' and 'Bones.'
Voorhies mostly stays out of the spotlight. She has appeared in a few direct-to-television movies. She has also written three books.
Elizabeth Berkley is best-known for playing Jessie on 'Saved By The Bell.' She also notoriously starred in the 1995 flop 'Showgirls.'
Now, Berkley runs the website 'Ask Elizabeth,' where she dispenses advice to teens. She also wrote a book with the same name. In 2013, she showed viewers her best moves on the popular competition series 'Dancing With The Stars.'
Tiffani Amber Thiessen played popular girl Kelly Kapowski on 'Saved By The Bell.' She also starred on 'Beverly Hills 90210.'
Thiessen, who dropped 'Amber' from her name, has continued acting in several TV series. She most recently starred on USA's 'White Collar.'
Diamond has been on Hollywood's blacklist. He notoriously released a sex tape in 2006, and later revealed it wasn't his body in the tape. Diamond was recently arrested for an alleged stabbing.
She has been married to hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996 and now goes by Candace Cameron Bure. She wrote a book called 'Balancing It All,' about juggling Christianity, a marriage, motherhood, and more. In 2014, she appeared on 'Dancing With The Stars.'
Today, Barber focuses on motherhood and running. According to her Twitter page, the 'neon tights are officially retired.'
Jonathan Taylor Thomas was a huge child star of the '90s. He acted in 'Home Improvement' and voiced Simba in 'The Lion King.'
Today, he goes by his legal name, Jonathan Weiss. He's studied at Harvard and has a degree from Columbia. He recently guest-starred alongside his old TV dad Tim Allen in 'Last Man Standing,' but he mostly keeps a low profile.
Today, Sawa continues to act. He most recently starred in cancelled series 'Nikita,' and he has several movies coming up.
Now, Cameron is an active voice for the conservative party, much like his sister Candace Cameron Bure. Last year, he made the movie 'Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas,' which topped the Razzie Awards.
In 2012, Gold participated in the show 'Celebrity Wife Swap,' and 2013, she guest-starred on 'Melissa & Joey.'
White recently appeared on 'Dancing With The Stars' in 2012 and also guest-starred on Comedy Central's web series 'Drunk History.'
Savage has appeared in small roles on television. He currently stars in a Disney spinoff of his claim to fame called 'Girl Meets World.'
Strong graduated from Columbia University. He has continued to make short films that appear in festivals across the country, and he is currently working on a feature film with his brother. He recently reprised his role as Shawn Hunter on 'Girl Meets World.'
Today, Friedle has mostly performed behind the camera as a voice actor. He recently provided voiceover work for 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold,' and will lend his voice to 'Transformers: Robots In Disguise' in 2015, which are both animated shows for kids. He recently guest-starred on 'Girl Meets World.'
After a taking a brief hiatus from acting to pursue an education, Fishel is back in front of the camera, reprising her role as Topanga in 'Girl Meets World.' She was a spokesperson for the diet company Nutrisystem, and she hosted the weekly talk show 'The Dish' on the Style Network from 2008-2011.
Neve Campbell starred as Julia Salinger on 'Party of Five' and as Sidney Prescott in the 'Scream' franchise.
Campbell has recently appeared in guest roles on 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Mad Men.' She is still a part of the 'Scream' franchise -- 'Scream 4' was released in 2011.
After 'Free Willy,' Richter quit acting for a while to become a musician. He was in several bands including one named Fermata, but returned to acting in 2009. He has appeared in 'Criminatl Minds' and has two movies lined up for 2016.
Tia and Tamera Mowry starred in the series 'Sister Sister,' which was about twins with opposite personalities.
The two starred in a Lifetime movie called 'Double Wedding' and in a short-lived reality show, 'Tia & Tamera.' Tia starred in the Nick at Nite show, 'Instant Mum,' while Tamera is the host of the talk show 'The Real.'
Amanda Bynes was famous for her 'Ask Ashley' sketch on Nickelodeon's 'All That.' She also went on to have her own sketch show, 'The Amanda Show.'
Bynes starred in some teen movies in the 2000s, but she has had some trouble with the law for marijuana possession and drunk driving. She was hospitalized in October 2014. She has since been released, and is on the road to recovery. Bynes announced on Twitter that she's studying fashion.
Van Der Beek continues to act. He starred on ABC's cancelled 'Don't Trust The B---- In Apartment 23,' in which he played himself. Most recently he appeared in a viral 'Power Rangers' fan fiction video online.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.