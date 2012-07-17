See What Child Stars Of The 90s Look Like Today

Photo: imdb.com

These teen idols were ubiquitous back in the 1990’s.But they peaked early in show business. Today, these stars are all grown up and living a fairly low-key existence.



Some retained their good looks, while others are almost unrecognizable today.

Kel Mitchell (who wasn’t lucky enough to get on SNL like his counterpart Kenan) is looking much more distinguished these days. Once baby-faced Jonathan Taylor Thomas has chiseled good looks.

And little Brittany Ashton Holmes, best-known as Darla in the movie Little Rascals, is doing swimsuit shoots today.

Other pictures are rather depressing.

