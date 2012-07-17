See What Child Stars Of The 90s Look Like Today

Photo: imdb.com
These teen idols were ubiquitous back in the 1990’s.But they peaked early in show business. Today, these stars are all grown up and living a fairly low-key existence.
Some retained their good looks, while others are almost unrecognizable today.
Kel Mitchell (who wasn’t lucky enough to get on SNL like his counterpart Kenan) is looking much more distinguished these days. Once baby-faced Jonathan Taylor Thomas has chiseled good looks.
And little Brittany Ashton Holmes, best-known as Darla in the movie Little Rascals, is doing swimsuit shoots today.
Other pictures are rather depressing.
Here's Kel Mitchell from Kenan & Kel, the wildly popular Nickelodeon series. He faded out of the spotlight after he went up against Kenan for a spot on Saturday Night Live--and lost.
Today, Kel is looking more sophisticated than his burger-flipping character. He's had some bit roles on television since the height of his fame.
Mayim Bialik will forever be known as Blossom, a teenage girl living with her father and two brothers.
She kept a fairly low profile until 2010, when she got a role on the hit series The Big Bang Theory.
Today, Maronna prefers to work behind the scenes. He was an electrician for the Sex and the City movie.
Danny Tamberelli played the mischievious younger brother, Little Pete, on The Adventures Of Pete And Pete.
Today, Tamberelli is a college graduate with a folk band. He also belongs to a sketch comedy group called Man Boobs: Sketchy Comedy.
Freddie Prinze Jr. was every teenage girl's crush in the 1990's, starring in She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Rachael Leigh Cook played Prinze's ugly duckling turned beautiful swan love interest in She's All That.
Lark Voorhies played Lisa, a shopping-obsessed rich girl in the high school television series Saved By The Bell.
Today Elizabeth, seen with former cast member Mario Lopez, is helping MTV develop a reality show where teen girls can ask for advice.
Tiffani Thiessen played hottie Kelly Kapowski on Saved By The Bell. She also starred in Beverly Hills 90210.
Candace has been married since 1996 and now goes by Candace Cameron Bure. She spends much of her time lobbying for conservative issues.
Today, she's newly engaged and has a child. She also allegedly owes $30,000 in back taxes to the government.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas was THE child star of the 90's. He acted in Home Improvement, the Lion King and Tom and Huck.
Today, he goes by his legal name, Jonathan Weiss. He's studied at Harvard and has a degree from Columbia.
Today, Jaleel isn't looking so puny. He appeared on Dancing With The Stars and now hosts a game show on SyFy.
Strong graduated from Columbia University. He created a campaign video for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.
Today, she's all grown up, as evidenced by this photo on her MySpace page that made the rounds on Tumblr last year.
Tia and Tamera Mowry starred in the series Sister Sister, which was about twins with opposite personalities.
