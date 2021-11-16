11 surprising jobs that former child stars do today

After playing Charlie Bucket in 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” Peter Ostrum became a veterinarian.
Jeff Cohen, also known as Chunk from “The Goonies,” is now an entertainment lawyer.
Dylan Sprouse of Disney Channel fame opened a brewery and sells mead.
At 14 years old, Ariana Richards played Lex Murphy in the 1993 sci-fi blockbuster “Jurassic Park.”
Richards played Lex, one of the grandchildren of Jurassic Park’s creator John Hammond. Even though it was her first big role, she had started acting six years prior, in a 1987 episode of “The Golden Girls.”
After that, she appeared in multiple made-for-TV movies and made a cameo appearance in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”
Richards shifted her focus to painting, and now she runs her own gallery.
Richards graduated from Skidmore College in 2001 with a degree in fine art and drama and sells a variety of paintings including portraits, landscapes, and still life.
Richards made a brief return to TV in 2013, with a role in “Battledogs,” but it was just a one-time thing. Before that, she’d last appeared in the direct-to-video movie “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection” in 2001.
Jeff Cohen played the clumsy Chunk in 1985’s “The Goonies.”
Danny Lloyd played the supernaturally gifted Danny Torrance in 1980 horror classic “The Shining.”
Danny was Lloyd’s first role, and, it turns out, his second-to-last one. He only appeared in one more project, “Will: G. Gordon Liddy,” a TV movie in 1982, before leaving acting behind at age 9.
Lloyd is now a biology professor at a community college in Kentucky.
He returned for a brief cameo in the 2019 “Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” as a spectator at a baseball game.
“I don’t do many interviews. But when I do, I try to make it clear, ‘The Shining’ was a good experience,” Lloyd told The Guardian in 2017. “I look back on it fondly. What happened to me was I didn’t really do much else after the film. So you kind of have to lay low and live a normal life.”
Peter Ostrum’s first and only role was as Charlie Bucket in 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”
Ostrum was 12 years old when he was cast as Charlie. He was discovered by talent agents in Cleveland while acting in a play. After a relatively lengthy casting process, he was told to be in Munich, Germany, in the next 10 days to begin filming.
The studio was prepared to offer Ostrum a three-movie deal, but he declined.
Ostrum is a veterinarian in upstate New York working with large animals, mostly in the dairy industry.
Ostrum left acting after “Willy Wonka,” and he decided to keep his role as Charlie private from almost everyone in his life, including his wife, whom he didn’t tell until right before she was going to meet his mother.
Ross Malinger portrayed 9-year-old Jonah Baldwin in the Nora Ephron classic “Sleepless in Seattle.”
Malinger’s other roles in the ’90s included multi-episode appearances in “Good Advice,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher,” “The Simple Life,” and “Party of Five.” He also had a memorable “Seinfeld” appearance as a boy who had a crush on Elaine.
He also voiced TJ Detweiler on the ’90s cartoon “Recess.”
Malinger retired from acting in 2006, and he is now a car salesman.
According to his LinkedIn page, Malinger works as a sales manager at Keyes Automotive Group. His last onscreen role was a 2006 episode of “Without a Trace.”
Kay Panabaker starred in Disney Channel original movies such as “Read It and Weep,” as well as hit shows like “Summerland.”
Panabaker said she became disillusioned with acting after a producer told her she needed to lose weight because her character on a TV show was getting a love interest.
“Looking back, finding my true passion was worth all of the extra time,” she told Naperville Magazine in 2016. “I work with some of the most incredible people, who inspire me to work harder and make a bigger difference in the world. That aspect was missing in my previous career and is something that feeds my soul in my current line of work. I love it when I leave work and have felt like I was able to inspire and make a difference, even if it was just one person that day. I don’t earn a fraction of what I used to, and yet, I couldn’t be happier.”
Dylan Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole, got their first TV role before they even turned 1.
Born in 1992, the twins’ first show was “Grace Under Fire,” in which they shared the role of Patrick Kelly from 1993 to 1998.
Cole Sprouse played Ross’ son, Ben, on “Friends,” and together the twins starred as Zack and Cody Martin on Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.”
Dylan still acts, but he also owns a brewery where he produces mead.
Dylan returned to acting with 2017’s indie “Carte Blanche” and has most recently starred in “The Curse of Turandot,” “Tyger Tyger,” and “After We Collided.”
