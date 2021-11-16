11 surprising jobs that former child stars do today

Ostrum is a veterinarian in upstate New York working with large animals, mostly in the dairy industry.

Ostrum left acting after “Willy Wonka,” and he decided to keep his role as Charlie private from almost everyone in his life, including his wife, whom he didn’t tell until right before she was going to meet his mother.

“Acting was fine, but I wanted something more steady, and the key is to find something that you love doing, and that’s what my profession has given to me,” Ostrum told the American Veterinary Medical Association in an interview in 2000.

He continues to keep a low profile, but he does speak at public schools about his time on “Willy Wonka” and appeared on a 2014 episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?”