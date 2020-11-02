THEN AND NOW: Child stars of classic holiday movies
Talia Lakritz
Dec. 11, 2021, 1:44 PM
Macaulay Culkin, then and now. 20th Century Fox ; Kimberly White/Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center
Some child actors from famous holiday movies took a break from Hollywood.
Others, like Thomas Brodie-Sangster of “Love Actually,” have continued to land starring roles.
Peter Billingsley from “A Christmas Story” now works behind the scenes as a producer.
Macaulay Culkin is best known as the mischief-making protagonist in the “Home Alone” movies.
Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Alone.’ 20th Century Fox
The “Home Alone” movies, which came out in the 1990s, are
holiday classics
. Culkin was 10 when the first movie premiered.
He starred in other ’90s movies, such as “My Girl” and “Richie Rich.”
He took a break from acting in 1994, but he returned to the screen sporadically from 2003. This year, he appeared in “American Horror Story” and became a dad.
Macaulay Culkin today. Kimberly White/Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center
Macaulay also
wrote an autobiography
, co-founded a pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band called The Pizza Underground with which he toured before
they split up in 2018,
and hosted a podcast called Bunny Ears.
He has continued acting as well — among his roles, he played Michael Alig in “Party Monster” in 2003, and he did voiceover work for “Robot Chicken.” He also appeared in “American Horror Story” in August.
He welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin,
in April with Brenda Song. In November, Culkin made a surprise catwalk appearance at the Gucci Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard.
Mara Wilson starred in the 1994 remake of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Mara Wilson in ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’ 20th Century Studios
Wilson was just
6 years old when she made her on-screen debut
in “Mrs. Doubtfire” in 1993. She went on to play the titular character in “Matilda” in 1996.
Wilson took a break from acting to focus on a career as an author and journalist, but she continues to do voiceover work and make small cameos.
Mara Wilson in 2017. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards
Wilson
published a memoir
called “Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame,”
wrote a play
called “Sheeple,” and has had bylines in various publications.
Earlier this year, she wrote an essay for The New York Times
about the dangers of being a child star. As Insider’s Zac Ntim reported, she wrote about her experiences of being sexualized by the media as a child, and she voiced her support for Britney Spears following FX’s popular “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.
She has also
lent her voice to characters in “BoJack Horseman” and “Big Hero 6: The Series.”
Peter Billingsley played Ralphie Parker in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” in 1983.
Peter Billingsley sits on Santa’s lap in a scene from ‘A Christmas Story.’ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images
Young Ralphie asked Santa for an “official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.” Billingsley was just 12 years old when he played the role.
In “Love Actually,” Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Liam Neeson’s young stepson, Sam, who was madly in love with a girl at school.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster in ‘Love Actually.’ Universal Pictures
Brodie-Sangster reprised the role for charity in the mini-sequel “
Red Nose Day Actually
” in 2017.
Fans may recognize him now from “Game of Thrones,” the “Maze Runner” movies, or “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 2020. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Brodie-Sangster
voiced Ferb Fletcher in Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb,” played Jojen Reed in seasons three and four of “Game of Thrones,” and played Newt in the “Maze Runner” movies.
He most recently starred as chess prodigy Benny Watts in “The Queen’s Gambit” miniseries on Netflix, and he is slated to appear in the audio series
“Unsinkable” alongside John Malkovich and Brian Cox.
Taylor Momsen played Cindy Lou Who in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Taylor Momsen in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ Universal Pictures
Momsen was 7 years old when she held the role. She
went on to star in
“Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams,” “Hansel & Gretel,” and “Saving Shiloh.”
After rising to fame as Jenny Humphrey in “Gossip Girl,” she pivoted to focus on music with her rock band, The Pretty Reckless.
Taylor Momsen in The Pretty Reckless. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
The Pretty Reckless has released three studio albums, and Momsen hasn’t acted since “Gossip Girl” ended in 2012.
Johnny Galecki starred in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in 1989.
Johnny Galecki in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’ Warner Bros.
When he was 14, he starred in the movie as Rusty, the son of Clark and Ellen Griswold, played by Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.
A few years later, Galecki became known as
David Healy on “Roseanne,” a role he held from 1992 to 1997.
He has since enjoyed a successful TV career.
Johnny Galecki. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
He reprised his “Roseanne” role in the series reboot and eventual spinoff “The Conners.”
He also starred as Leonard Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory” from 2006 to 2019. For his work on the show, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2011 and a Golden Globe in 2012, among other awards.
He played Henry in the 2019 movie “A Dog’s Journey.”
Karolyn Grimes played Zuzu Bailey in the holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” in 1946.
A scene from ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Grimes played actor James Stewart’s daughter. She was 6 years old when she held the role.
Grimes quit acting in the 1950s, but she still makes appearances at “It’s A Wonderful Life” screenings.
Karolyn Grimes at a screening of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in 2011. Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Daniel Tay starred alongside Will Ferrell in the 2003 holiday classic “Elf.”
Daniel Tay as Michael in ‘Elf.’ New Line Cinema
Tay
played Buddy the Elf’s brother, Michael
. He was 12 years old when he starred in the film.
After a few other movie roles and some voiceover work, Tay left acting and earned a degree in economics from Yale.
Daniel Tay in 2009. WILL RAGOZZINO/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
According to his
LinkedIn page
, Tay now works as a tutor and a research associate at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. His last acting job was voiceover work for
an episode of the web series “AniMat’s Classic Reviews”
in 2017.