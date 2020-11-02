THEN AND NOW: Child stars of classic holiday movies

He took a break from acting in 1994, but he returned to the screen sporadically from 2003. This year, he appeared in “American Horror Story” and became a dad.

Macaulay also wrote an autobiography , co-founded a pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band called The Pizza Underground with which he toured before they split up in 2018, and hosted a podcast called Bunny Ears.

He has continued acting as well — among his roles, he played Michael Alig in “Party Monster” in 2003, and he did voiceover work for “Robot Chicken.” He also appeared in “American Horror Story” in August.

He welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin, in April with Brenda Song. In November, Culkin made a surprise catwalk appearance at the Gucci Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard.