THEN AND NOW: 8 sets of twins who were child stars

The sisters, now 43, have released four books in their “Twintuition” book series, and they continue to act.

They took a break from acting to attend Pepperdine University and both majored in psychology

Tamera hosted the daytime talk show, “The Real,” for seven years, but she announced her departure in July 2020. She also acted in “A Christmas Miracle” in 2019 and appeared on “The Masked Singer” as the Seashell in April.

Tia has also continued acting, with roles in “Baggage Claim” and “Indivisible,” and a role on the TV show “Family Reunion.”

