Search

THEN AND NOW: 8 sets of twins who were child stars

Talia Lakritz
Tia and Tamera Mowry then and now
  • Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen gave up acting to launch their fashion line, Elizabeth and James.
  • “Sister, Sister” stars Tia and Tamera Mowry worked together on a “Twintuition” book series.
  • Former Disney star Cole Sprouse stars in “Riverdale,” and his twin, Dylan, opened his own meadery.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse appeared in “Grace Under Fire” and “Big Daddy” before landing their breakout roles as stars of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.”
A scene from 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' featuring Dylan and Cole Sprouse.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse on ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.’ Disney Channel
The Sprouse twins played Tipton Hotel residents Zack and Cody Martin on the Disney Channel sitcom from 2005 to 2008, and the subsequent spin-off “The Suite Life on Deck” from 2008 to 2011.
After a brief break from acting to attend New York University, the 29-year-old Sprouse twins are back to acting in TV shows and films.
Dylan (left) and Cole Sprouse in 2019.
Dylan (left) and Cole Sprouse in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cole appeared in 2019’s “Five Feet Apart,” and he currently plays Jughead Jones on The CW’s hit drama “Riverdale,” a recurring role he’s had since 2017. Last year, he also starred in the horror podcast “Borrasca.”

Dylan returned to the screen for 2017’s indie “Dismissed” and, in his biggest role since his hiatus, he appeared in last year’s “After We Collided” as Trevor. He has also appeared in two music videos: Camila Cabello’s “Consequences” and Ygo’s “Think About You.” But he’s branched out to other industries too: He opened the All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York, with two business partners in 2018, and he started releasing a comic book last year.

Tia and Tamera Mowry played long-lost twins on the sitcom “Sister, Sister.”
Tia and Tamera Mowry on 'Sister, Sister.'
Tia and Tamera Mowry. Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
They also played long-lost twins in the Disney Channel original movies “Twitches” and “Twitches Too” about twin witches.
The sisters, now 43, have released four books in their “Twintuition” book series, and they continue to act.
Tamera Mowry (left) and Tia Mowry sign books in 2015.
Tamera Mowry (left) and Tia Mowry in 2015. Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images
They took a break from acting to attend Pepperdine University and both majored in psychology.

Tamera hosted the daytime talk show, “The Real,” for seven years, but she announced her departure in July 2020. She also acted in “A Christmas Miracle” in 2019 and appeared on “The Masked Singer” as the Seashell in April.

Tia has also continued acting, with roles in “Baggage Claim” and “Indivisible,” and a role on the TV show “Family Reunion.”

The sisters have four books in their “Twintuition” series, which follows tween twins. The first book, “Double Vision,” was released in 2015.

Another famous set of twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, got their start on “Full House.”
Mary-Kate and Ashley sip from straws in 1992. They wear matching yellow shirts with black jumpers.
Mary-Kate and Ashley in 1992. DMI/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
The Olsen twins were babies when they began starring on “Full House” in 1987, and were 9 years old when it ended. They went on to star in their own TV series, “The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley” and “Two of a Kind,” as well as a slew of movies, including “Passport to Paris” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.”
The twins have mostly retired from acting to focus on their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, which they launched in 2007.
Ashley Olsen (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2019.
Ashley Olsen (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mary-Kate last acted in “Beastly” in 2011, and Ashley’s last major role was in “New York Minute” alongside her sister in 2004.

Their clothing line, Elizabeth and James, was launched in 2007 but reportedly slowed down operations in 2018 due to a dip in sales, Business of Fashion reported in 2019. As a result, they entered into a licensing agreement in 2019 for the clothes to be sold exclusively at Kohl’s.

Twins Peyton and Spencer List both started acting at a young age.
Peyton (right) and Spencer List in 2007.
Peyton and Spencer List in 2007. Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images for Child Magazine
Born in 1998, the twins acted together in “Spider-Man 2” in 2004, “Saturday Night Live” in 2007, and “Bereavement” in 2010.
Both continue to act, occasionally starring side-by-side, and Peyton has ventured into singing as well.
Spencer List (left) and Peyton List stand next to each other.
Spencer and Peyton List in 2019. Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Spencer’s latest roles have included parts in TV shows “Good Trouble” and “The Fosters,” as well as films such as “The Bachelors” and the upcoming “Exploited.”

Peyton became known for her roles in “Bunk’d,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and “Happy Together,” and songs “Dance Till We Die” and “Liar Liar.” She’ll also star in 2021’s “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman” as serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

The twins acted together again in “Anthem of a Teenage Prophet” and “The Thinning: New World Order” in 2018.

Cali and Noelle Sheldon took turns playing Ross and Rachel’s baby, Emma, on “Friends.”
Noelle and Cali Sheldon on 'Friends' set with Aniston and guest-star Christina Applegate.
Noelle and Cali Sheldon on set with Aniston and guest-star Christina Applegate. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
One twin would appear on camera while the other napped. 

“All of the cast were super nice to us, they treated us all like little princesses and when we had holidays and stuff, they’d give us little Christmas gifts,” Cali told Insider in 2019.

They most recently played twins named Becca and Lindsey in Jordan Peele’s movie “Us.”
Cali and Noelle Sheldon pose on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Us.'
Cali and Noelle Sheldon at the premiere of horror film, ‘Us.’ Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
“‘Us’ was an awesome experience for us because we go to meet all really influential people and obviously you can actually really remember that, so it was cool to be on the set of a real movie,” Cali told Insider.
Fred and George Weasley were played by real-life twins James and Oliver Phelps, respectively.
James (left) and Oliver Phelps in 2002.
James (left) and Oliver Phelps in 2002. Stephen Hird SH/ASA/Reuters
The twins played Ron’s mischievous older brothers, Fred and George.

“Sorcerer’s Stone” was both actors’ first film credit. 

The Phelps brothers have acted together on other occasions since “Harry Potter.”
James and Oliver Phelps stand next to each other.
James and Oliver Phelps. Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
After “Harry Potter” wrapped, the twins continued to act in films.

They both appeared in the 2015 TV movie “Danny and the Human Zoo.” They also worked together on the 2021 films “Last Night in Soho” and “Own Worst Enemy.”

The brothers also have a podcast called “Normal Not Normal” (previously known as “Double Trouble”), on which they’ve reunited with a number of their fellow “Harry Potter” stars.

Shane and Brent Kinsman played mischievous twins Kyle and Nigel Baker in the “Cheaper by the Dozen” movies.
Shane and Brent Kinsman in 2003.
Shane and Brent Kinsman in 2003. Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images
The twins were discovered by an agent at a Los Angeles Dodgers game when they were 4 years old. After “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” they appeared on “Desperate Housewives” as Porter and Preston Scavo until 2011.
They took a break from acting and both graduated from California Polytechnic State University in 2020.
Shane Kinsman and Brent Krinsman.
Shane and Brent Krinsman in 2021. JC Olivera/Getty Images
Shane earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with a minor in entrepreneurship, and Brent studied agricultural science. Neither has acted since their last appearance on “Desperate Housewives” in 2011.

However, they told “The Ladies” in April 2021 that after college they decided to pursue acting again — then COVID-19 hit. Now 23, they live in Los Angeles.

“The dream, the end goal, is somehow to weasle our way into ‘Star Wars,'” Brent told “The Ladies.” “We have to — we grew up on ‘Star Wars.'”

The character of Carrie Ingalls on “Little House on the Prairie” was played by twins Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush.
Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie.
Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush. Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
The twins alternated playing the role of Carrie from 1974 to 1982 and were credited as one actor named Lindsay Sidney Greenbush.
The twins retired from acting, but they continue to participate in “Little House on the Prairie” cast reunions.
A screenshot of the Little House on the Prairie cast reunion.
A screenshot from the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ cast reunion in March 2021. Stars in the House/YouTube
After the show and a few commercials, the twins largely left show business and graduated from Santa Monica High School.

They most recently appeared together at a virtual cast reunion in March on the YouTube channel Stars in the House to raise money for charity. 

Lindsay, who now goes by Rachel Lindsay (pictured center), performed in a production of “The Vagina Monologues” in 2016 with former “Little House” castmate Alison Arngrim.

 

About the Author
Talia Lakritz