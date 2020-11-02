THEN AND NOW: 18 sets of siblings who were child stars

Fred and Ben Savage played brothers in “Little Monsters” in 1989.
Fred played Brian, the older brother who became friends with a “monster” who was under his bed playing tricks.
Both brothers still act, and Fred also works as a director.
Ben rose to fame on “Boy Meets World” and will return for its spinoff, “Girl Meets World.” He also recently appeared in the Hallmark movie “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!”
Fred, who starred of “The Wonder Years” in the late ’80s and early ’90s, has lent his voice to shows like “Family Guy” and “American Dad!’ and has also directed episodes of “Blackish,” “The Conners,” and “Modern Family.”
Twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse appeared in “Grace Under Fire” and “Big Daddy” before landing their breakout roles as stars of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.”
After a brief break from acting to attend New York University, the Sprouse twins are back to acting in TV shows and films.
Cole appeared in 2019’s “Five Feet Apart,” and he currently plays Jughead Jones on The CW’s hit drama “Riverdale,” a recurring role he’s had since 2017. Last year, he also starred in the horror podcast “Borrasca.”
Dylan returned to the screen for 2017’s indie “Dismissed” and, in his biggest role since his hiatus, he appeared in last year’s “After We Collided” as Trevor. He has also appeared in two music videos: Camila Cabello’s “Consequences” and Ygo’s “Think About You.” But he’s branched out to other industries too: He opened the All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York, with two business partners in 2018, and he started releasing a comic book last year.
Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler rose to fame on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.”
The Zieglers appeared on “Dance Moms” from 2011 to 2016. The reality show followed their training and careers in competitive dance and showbusiness, and the dynamics between the dancers, their mothers, and Abby Lee Dance Company owner Abby Lee Miller.
Maddie toured with Sia after appearing in several of her music videos and now works as an actress, and Mackenzie became a pop singer and influencer.
Both have garnered millions of YouTube subscribers and Instagram and TikTok followers.
As young actors, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal appeared in several projects together.
In 1993, the siblings first appeared in “A Dangerous Woman,” which their father, Stephen, directed. The young stars even made guest appearances with their mother, Naomi Foner, on two episodes of the cooking show “Molto Mario” on the Food Network.
In 2001, they appeared as siblings in the cult hit movie “Donnie Darko.”
Both are A-list actors today.
Maggie is known for films such as “Secretary,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Crazy Heart.” She most recently starred in as Eileen “Candy” Merrell in the TV series “The Deuce” and had a small role in “Best Summer Ever.”
Jake recently joined the Marvel universe as Mysterio in “Spider-Man: Far from Home.” His most famous films include “Nightcrawler,” “Brokeback Mountain,” and “Prisoners.”
Tia and Tamera Mowry played long-lost twins on the sitcom “Sister Sister.”
They also played long-lost twins in the Disney Channel original movies “Twitches” and “Twitches Too” about twin witches.
They continue to work together on a “Twintuition” book series.
Tia has also continued acting, with roles in “Baggage Claim” and “Indivisible,” and a role on the TV show “Family Reunion.”
The sisters have four books in their “Twintuition” series, which follows tween twins. The first book, “Double Vision,” was released in 2015.
Another famous set of twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, got their start on “Full House.”
The Olsen twins were babies when they began starring on “Full House” in 1987, and were 9 years old when it ended. They went on to star in their own TV series, “The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley” and “Two of a Kind,” as well as a slew of movies, including “Passport to Paris” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.”
The twins have mostly retired from acting to focus on their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, which they launched in 2007.
Their clothing line, Elizabeth and James, was launched in 2007 but reportedly slowed down operations in 2018 due to a dip in sales, Business of Fashion reported in 2019. As a result, they entered into a licensing agreement in 2019 for the clothes to be sold exclusively at Kohl’s.
Hilary Duff played the titular character in Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” while her sister Haylie made cameos as Cousin Amy.
Haylie provided the singing voice for Lizzie McGuire’s double Isabella Parigi in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.” She also landed her first movie role in “Napoleon Dynamite.”
After “Lizzie McGuire” ended in 2004, Hilary starred in movies such as “A Cinderella Story,” “Raise Your Voice,” and “The Perfect Man.”
Hilary has continued acting, and Haylie launched a blog and children’s fashion line.
Hilary most recently starred in the TV series “Younger” and the movie “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.” She was also set to star in a reboot of “Lizzie McGuire” featuring the character in her 30s, but production halted after two episodes were filmed and the showrunner was fired.
Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas formed The Jonas Brothers band in 2005.
The brothers released four albums between 2006 and 2009 and toured with Kelly Clarkson, The Cheetah Girls, and the Backstreet Boys. They also starred in the Disney Channel original movies “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” then had their own series called “Jonas” for two seasons.
The band broke up in 2013 due to “creative differences.”
After six years apart, the Jonas Brothers got back together in 2019 and released a new album, “Happiness Begins.”
While the band was broken up, Nick acted in films such as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and television shows including “Kingdom” and “Scream Queens.” He also released two solo albums. Joe formed the band DNCE and hit the Billboard charts with their song “Cake By The Ocean.” Kevin largely kept out of the limelight.
Abigail, who was just 10 when she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Little Miss Sunshine,” played “Baby” in a 2017 remake of “Dirty Dancing” and appeared in the TV show “Scream Queens.” Most recently, she appeared in the just-released “Stillwater,” starring alongside Matt Damon.
Macaulay and Kieran Culkin both got their start in the “Home Alone” movies.
Macaulay took a break from acting in 1994, but returned with a few small roles in 2003. Kieran is currently starring in “Succession.”
Macaulay wrote an autobiography, co-founded a pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band called The Pizza Underground with which he toured before they split up in 2018, and hosted a podcast called Bunny Ears. He has continued acting as well — he did voiceover work for “Robot Chicken” and is slated to appear in a 2021 episode of “American Horror Story.”
Kieran is currently starring in “Succession” as Roman Roy and earned an Emmy nomination for the role. Other notable roles include Wallace Wells in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and Simon Boggs in “She’s All That.”
Alyson and Amanda Michalka were known as “Aly & AJ” on the Disney Channel in the mid-2000s.
Aly & AJ released their albums “Into the Rush” in 2005 and “Insomniatic” in 2007. They starred together in the Disney Channel original movie “Cow Belles” as well as “Super Sweet 16: The Movie.”
Aly also acted in the Disney Channel series “Phil of the Future” from 2004 to 2006.
Both continue to enjoy acting careers, and they still make music together.
The Marano sisters starred together in “Saving Zoë” in 2019.
While they occasionally work together on film projects, they also maintain their own acting careers. Laura’s notable film appearances include “The Perfect Date” and “Lady Bird.” Vanessa does more indie movies, and has also starred in TV shows “The Dead Girls Detective Agency” and “Switched At Birth.”
Raini and Rico Rodriguez appeared on Disney Channel shows before landing their most famous roles.
Raini had small roles in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Handy Manny” before her breakout role in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” in 2009.
Rico appeared on “Cory in the House” before he joined the cast of “Modern Family” as Manny Delgado in 2009.
Both Raini and Rico’s stars have continued to rise.
Raini starred as Trish De la Rosa in the Nickelodian show “Austin & Ally” from 2011 to 2016, where Rico joined her as a guest star for one episode. She has since had roles in TV shows such as “Bunk’d” and voiced characters for “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” and “Vampirina.”