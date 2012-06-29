Child Sex Abuse Has Plummeted Despite The Recent Spate Of Scandals

Photo: Centre County Correctional Facility

Just last week, Jerry Sandusky was convicted of terrorizing young boys with rape and creepy overtures, and a top official in the Catholic church was found guilty of letting a priest abuse children.So you’d think child sex abuse was on the rise.



But you’d be wrong.

While awareness of the problem might be increasing, child sex abuse itself has declined significantly in recent years, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Between 1990 and 2010, proven cases of child sex abuse dropped by a whopping 62 per cent, according to researchers who culled data from the FBI and other sources.

“We’re at a bit of a watershed moment,” Teresa Huizar, executive director of the National Children’s Alliance, told the Times.

The rash of sex abuse allegations in the news — including recent claims of rampant sex abuse at the elite prep school Horace Mann decades ago — just shows victims feel they can get help if they come forward, law professor Marci Hamilton told the Times.

“There was a time when if a victim came out,” Hamilton said, “the universal response around them was, ‘You’ll get over it. Thank you for telling me but let’s move on.'”

