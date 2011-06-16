16 Of The Smartest Children In History

At the age of three, Wolfgang Mozart played the harpsichord and by six, he had written his first musical composition. This was followed by the first symphony at the age of eight and opera at 12.

The legendary composer's musical talents were quickly discovered shortly after his birth in Salzburg, Austria in 1756.

As a five-year-old, Mozart performed at the University of Salzburg with the piano and at the imperial court in Vienna the next year. At the age of 14, he set out to Italy to become an opera composer.

He died at the age of 35 and left behind more than 600 composed pieces.