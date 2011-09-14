Alleged Insider Trader Almost Escapes Jail Time... Until The Feds Find Child Porn

Photo: sean dreilinger via flickr

If the FBI hadn’t discovered his stash of child pornography, Andrew Liang’s legal troubles would almost be over.According to Bloomberg Businessweek, Liang and his father Cheng Yi, a chemist at the Food and Drug Administration’s centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, allegedly made around $3 million divulging drug approval application secrets.



But that case has been post-poned because “the parties are near resolution of this matter,” David Salem, assistant U.S. attorney, said in an Aug. 29 filing.

Now the focus is entirely on what authorities found on the MacBook seized from Andrew Liang’s home in Maryland this spring. He faces charges for one count of child pornography. A conviction could put him in jail for up to 10 years. He may also have to pay a $250,000 fine and register as a sex offender.

For now, Liang is free pending his court date.

