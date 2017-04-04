Autistic children can learn from this child-like robot how to put social skills into practice

Researchers from the University of Hertfordshire developed a child-sized robot to help autistic children communicate with their peers.

His name is Kaspar and he is able to perform human-like features like talking, playing the tambourine, and even singing.

Inside Kaspar are sensors sensible to touch which trigger a pre-programmed response to discourage inappropriate behaviours, like pinching his nose.

The developers think therapists should use Kaspar as a mediator rather than a substitute.

So far, 28 prototypes have been made, and they are looking for investment to get the robot to schools or clinics with autistic children.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo

