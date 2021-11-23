Waukesha tragedy death toll rises to 6. Child who was injured after an SUV plowed through a crowd at a holiday parade in died.

Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A child who was injured in the Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy has died, the Waukesha assistant DA said.

The sole suspect Darrell Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

Prosecutors say an additional charge will be filed in light of the child’s death.

A child who was injured in the Christmas parade rampage on Sunday has died, bringing the death toll of the tragedy to six people, the Waukesha County assistant district attorney said.

At least 62 people were injured after a red SUV plowed through crowds at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities identified other victims on Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

The child was not immediately identified by authorities. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the child who died was Jackson Sparks, an 8-year-old boy who was marching in the parade with his baseball team. His death was announced on a GoFundMe page and confirmed by his team and church.

Jackson and his 12-year-old brother Tucker were both struck by the SUV and hospitalized.

Darrell E. Brooks appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Waukesha County Courthouse on Tuesday in connection with the incident. He was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say an additional charge will be filed in light of the child’s death.

Of those injured who were hospitalized, more than a dozen of them were children, including three sets of siblings, Insider reported.