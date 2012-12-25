15 Famous Child Geniuses

At the age of eight, Jacob Barnett began attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

With an IQ of 170 -- higher than Albert Einstein's -- Barnett could be in line for a future Nobel Peace Prize, according to one of the world's leading scientists and the 13-year-old's professor at college.

His mother told the Indianapolis Star that her son tested out of algebra 1 and 2, geometry, trigonometry and calculus after two-weeks of studying on the front porch.

Barnett has not let Aspergers Syndrome, a mild form of autism, slow him down.

Since enrollment, Barnett has been taking advanced astrophysics classes and is working on expanding Einstein's theory of relativity. He is also working on challenging the Big Bang theory. He delivered a TEDxTeen talk in 2012, 'Forget What You Know.'