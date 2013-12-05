Here Are The States With The Most Hungry Children [MAP]

More than one in five American children faces food insecurity in 37 states and DC, according to a report from Brookings.

Food insecurity occurs when someone has limited ability (or is uncertain about the availability) of attaining acceptable “nutritionally adequate” foods.

“Food insecurity exists everywhere in the United States, with more than 16 per cent of individuals living in households reporting conditions indicating food insecurity,” according to the report.

The highest rates are in New Mexico and Washington, DC. Regionally, the most affected areas are the South and West. Even in the North Dakota, the best state, one in 10 children is food insecure.

Take a look at the map.

