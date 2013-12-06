Connecticut Girl Finds 2-Inch Nail Baked Into Cookie From Panera Bread

A Connecticut mother was horrified to find a two-inch nail in her daughter’s Panera Bread cookie.

The seven-year-old girl bit into her pastry and felt something hard, police told NBC4. The culprit was a two-inch construction nail that had been baked into the cookie.

The town health department is investigating how the nail ended up in the cookie. Fortunately, the girl wasn’t hurt.

Panera Bread and the cookie distributor are cooperating with authorities, NBC4 reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.