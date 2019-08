CCTV footage at Cronulla station in Sydney captured the moment a young boy slipped down the gap between a train and the platform edge.

Fortunately, the train was stationary and he was quickly pulled to safety by his grandfather.

Sydney Trains released the footage to raise awareness of child safety around trains.

Produced by Joe Daunt

