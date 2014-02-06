FBI Investigating Child's Death On A Cruise Ship

FBI investigates death of 1 child, hospitalization of another after both pulled from ship pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is investigating the death of one child and the hospitalization of another after they were pulled from a swimming pool aboard a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast.

Bureau spokesman David Couvertier said Wednesday that officials from the Tampa division met the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship when it docked in Port Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday. Couvertier said the FBI became involved because the Norwegian Cruise Line ship was in international waters about 40 miles off Cape Lookout, N.C., when the two boys were found Monday. He also said it was because the 4-year-old boy who died was a U.S. citizen.

A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Hospital spokeswoman Chris Mackey said his family didn’t want his condition made public.

