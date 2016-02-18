This photographer creates heartwarming images where pediatric cancer patients can live out their lifelong dreams

Courtney Verrill
Anything can beJonathan Diaz/Anything Can BeJP dunking a basketball.

There are many organisations that help pediatric cancer patients in various ways, but there is nothing quite like Anything Can Be — a photography studio, started by Jonathan Diaz, that creates images depicting the patient in a scenario where their wildest dreams have come true.

“I wanted to tell stories that mattered [and] that could inspire, and help other people,” Diaz told Business Insider. “I am fascinated with children’s imaginations — they tend to believe that anything is possible, they are so optimistic. I wanted to help these kids believe in their dreams.”

Anything Can Be helps these children see themselves as courageous and strong, rather than stuck in a hospital bed. Diaz hopes that if these children can visualise themselves in their dreams, it will help them, in some small way, to fight their battle with cancer.

Whether it’s becoming a princess, dunking a basketball in front of hundreds of fans, or fighting crime as Batkid, Diaz has helped make some of their wildest dreams come to life.

Diaz first started this project with his own children, building scenes out of their imaginations. He soon realised that he wanted to tell stories that could inspire and help other people.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Tristan and his football team.

Once he came to that realisation, he got in contact with children battling cancer with the intent of making their lifelong dreams come to life through photography.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Tristan playing football.

Diaz wants to show hope and optimism to both his subjects and his viewers.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Sada on her pirate ship.

'I want (the audience) to see these kids as heroic, brave, and full of hope,' Diaz said.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Lilly as a warrior princess.

Diaz works with patients battling all kinds of cancer. Bri, pictured below, suffered from osteosarcoma but has since won her battle with cancer.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Bri the professional dancer.

Each image is a composite made up of multiple photos. Diaz's approach to each shoot varies depending on the strength of the child. Some of the photo shoots are done in the child's home because he or she is too sick to leave the house.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Princess Rae.

To help get the children inspired and muster the energy for a shoot, Diaz sometimes brings surprises on set, like a costumed Batman or a beautiful white horse.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Princess Rae with her Unicorn.

Diaz uses about 10 different images for the final composite. Using so many different images allows him to create depth and make the final product look and feel more realistic.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Caimbre the mermaid.

Despite the odds of survival, the children that Diaz works with still think about their dreams and their futures.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Braelyn the super hero.

Even if the child has multiple dreams at once -- like being Batman and a doctor simultaneously.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Ethan the Bat-kid doctor.

Many of the children Diaz works with have been fighting cancer their entire lives. Cami, pictured below, was fighting cancer since 2010. In 2014, just a few months before this image was taken, Cami was told she was cancer-free.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Cami as a fairy.

'The happiest part has just been the opportunity to see the kid's faces when they see themselves in their images,' Diaz said.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Ellie the baker.

For many of the children he has worked with, this photo shoot was one of the last activities they participated in before they became too sick or passed away.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Eli as a BMX professional stunt rider.

Some of the children are so sick, it's extremely difficult for them to hold themselves up. Jordan, pictured below, was in so much pain that she couldn't stand on her own, but that didn't stop her from posing for the image. Three assistants helped to hold her up so they could capture this moment. Jordan insisted on standing for this image.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Jordan in Wonderland.

Jordan died about two weeks later. For Diaz, that's the toughest part of doing a series like this, but he says he remains inspired by the children's optimism.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Jordan at peace.

'(Throughout this project) I have learned that there is hope to hold onto no matter what circumstances we face,' Diaz said.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Annika the fashion designer.

Diaz wants his project to not only inspire pediatric cancer patients, but everyone who sees it.

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Sarah as an astronaut.

'I want to inspire my viewers to fight for their dreams,' he said. '(I want my viewers) to find hope -- if these kids can face such harrowing circumstances, then they can as well.'

Jonathan Diaz/Anything Can Be
Marley playing soccer in college.

Click here to donate to Anything Can Be.

