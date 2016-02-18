This photographer creates heartwarming images where pediatric cancer patients can live out their lifelong dreams

There are many organisations that help pediatric cancer patients in various ways, but there is nothing quite like Anything Can Be — a photography studio, started by Jonathan Diaz, that creates images depicting the patient in a scenario where their wildest dreams have come true.

“I wanted to tell stories that mattered [and] that could inspire, and help other people,” Diaz told Business Insider. “I am fascinated with children’s imaginations — they tend to believe that anything is possible, they are so optimistic. I wanted to help these kids believe in their dreams.”

Anything Can Be helps these children see themselves as courageous and strong, rather than stuck in a hospital bed. Diaz hopes that if these children can visualise themselves in their dreams, it will help them, in some small way, to fight their battle with cancer.

Whether it’s becoming a princess, dunking a basketball in front of hundreds of fans, or fighting crime as Batkid, Diaz has helped make some of their wildest dreams come to life.

