Video Of Cage Fighting Children Causes Outrage In The UK

A video of two children, perhaps as young as eight-years-old, cage fighting in a local social club has caused outrage in the UK, reports the Telegraph.



The British Medical Association has blasted the footage as “disturbing” particularly since the participants appear to be wearing no protective gear.

However, the event’s organiser has defended the spectacle, saying that the children had fought before and that their parents were there.

UPDATE: Sadly the video appears to have been taken down.



