Disturbing Video Recreates A Real School Fight With Adults And The Result Is Frightening

This disturbing PSA by NIOT questions why people find bullying behaviour unacceptable for adults and yet ok for children.

Not In Our Town (NIOT) is a movement to stop hate, bullying, and intolerance. NIOT films and tools help leaders build inclusive and identity safe schools and communities where people of all backgrounds are valued and accepted. Find out more at niot.org.

Video courtesy of NIOT

