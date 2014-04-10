Child Abduction Alert: A Three-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Missing In Queensland

Three-year-old Chole Campbell was reported missing from her Queensland home this morning. Image: Queensland Police.

Police are tonight looking for a three-year-old child who was reported missing from her Queensland home before 7am on Thursday morning.

Queensland Police issued a child abduction alert after the girl, Chloe Campbell was reported missing from her Ridgeway Street house in Childers, near Bunderberg this morning.

Campbell is described as being Caucasian in appearance with fair shoulder-length hair and is about 100 centimetres tall.

Police said she could be wearing orange shorts and a yellow-coloured shirt with butterflies and bees on the front and could be also carrying a blue soft toy and grey blanket.

According to the ABC the girl’s parents checked on her just before midnight on Wednesday evening but on Thursday morning she was missing.

Inspector Kevin Guteridge said he is not ruling anything out and police are doing everything possible to locate the child.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

